Well Hello, Dolly, it’s nice to have you back where you belong.

Tooele High School Theatre is putting “Dolly” on the stage right here in Tooele City.

“Hello Dolly” opens Nov. 7 on the stage at the Tooele High School auditorium with additional shows on Nov. 8, 9,10, and 11. All shows are at 7p.m. Tickets are $8 and are available online at our.show/tooele-high-school/31649.

“Hello Dolly” tells the story of Dolly Levi, a socialite widow turned matchmaker in 1890s New York City. Her recent clients include the “half-a-millionaire” Horace Vandergelder and a young artist, Ambrose, who is in love with Vandergelder’s niece. Dolly’s scheming involves Vandergelder’s employees and a New York hatmaker. Meanwhile, Dolly has her own secret romantic schemes.

With lyrics and music by Jerry Herman and a book by Michael Stewart, based on Thornton Wilder’s 1938 farce “The Merchant of Yonkers,” “Hello Dolly” first debuted in Detroit in November 1963.

The show has become a musical theater hit, with four Broadway revivals and international success. It was also made into the 1969 film “Hello Dolly!” by 20th Century Fox, which won three Academy Awards, including Best Score of a Musical Picture and was nominated in four other categories, including Best Picture at the 42nd Academy Awards.

The original production was directed and choreographed by Gower Champion and produced for the Broadway stage by David Merrick and Champion Five, Inc.

The THS Theatre production features Natalie Wilson as Dolly, Bethany Greenacre-Stone as Ernestina, Miranda Nielsen as Ermengarde and Kylee Mudrow as Minnie Fay. Brooke Crouse portrays Irene Molloy, Thomas Heil-Smith is Ambrose, JJ Petersen is seen as Horace Vandergelder, Crimson Huff is Cornelius Hackl and Eddie Zarate takes to the stage as Barnaby.

The production includes a large cast and crew with ensemble roles, dancers, featured singers and a full stage management and tech crew.

For a complete list of cast and crew see our.show/tooele-high-school/31649.

Hello, Dolly! is presented by arrangement with TAMS-WITMARK, a Concord Theatricals Company.