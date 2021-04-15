Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • The Tooele High School softball team on their new field on Tuesday afternoon.
  • Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn and Superintendent Scott Rogers jointly cut the ribbon for the new softball filed for the THS softball team prior to a game.
  • The THS softball team warms up for their game against the Ogden Tigers on their new field in Tooele City Park.
  • Linda Matekel Kimball was one of four state championship THS softball coaches that threw a commerative first pitch during the ceremony.

April 15, 2021
THS softball team slides into new home

Ribbon cutting and inaugural game broke in the field 

Tooele High School’s softball team now has a field of their own and it’s within walking distance of the high school.

A ribbon cutting ceremony featuring Tooele County School District  and Tooele  City officials  was held Tuesday afternoon on the field by the Pratt Aquatic Center.

Mayor Debbie Winn and Tooele County School District Superintendent Scott Rogers cut the ribbon together.

A memorandum of understanding between the two agencies made the field possible. 

Prior to this the THS softball team was bussed to the Deseret Peak Complex for practice and games.

Four former state championship winning THS softball coaches; Susan Rydalch, Linda Matekel Kimball, Barry Pitt and Steve Snow participated in the ceremony with each throwing a commemorative first pitch.

Tooele High School Junior Leadership Training Cadets presented the colors during the ceremony. The national anthem was sung by THS junior and future THS student body president, Breanna Beer.

After the ceremony the THS softball team took on the Ogden Tigers in the first game on the field.

 

