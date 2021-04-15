THS softball team slides into new home

Ribbon cutting and inaugural game broke in the field ♦

Tooele High School’s softball team now has a field of their own and it’s within walking distance of the high school.

A ribbon cutting ceremony featuring Tooele County School District and Tooele City officials was held Tuesday afternoon on the field by the Pratt Aquatic Center.

Mayor Debbie Winn and Tooele County School District Superintendent Scott Rogers cut the ribbon together.

A memorandum of understanding between the two agencies made the field possible.

Prior to this the THS softball team was bussed to the Deseret Peak Complex for practice and games.

Four former state championship winning THS softball coaches; Susan Rydalch, Linda Matekel Kimball, Barry Pitt and Steve Snow participated in the ceremony with each throwing a commemorative first pitch.

Tooele High School Junior Leadership Training Cadets presented the colors during the ceremony. The national anthem was sung by THS junior and future THS student body president, Breanna Beer.

After the ceremony the THS softball team took on the Ogden Tigers in the first game on the field.