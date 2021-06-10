THS students ask for mandatory drug testing

Tooele High school’s student government says there is a drug problem at their school and they’re asking the school board to help them end it.

Brock Beer, THS 2021 Student Senate Leader and Luke Wilson, THS 2021 student body president, presented a bill approved by Tooele High School’s student senate to the school board on Tuesday night.

The bill asks the Tooele County School Board to approve mandatory drug testing for participation in extracurricular activities and sports.

“Drug use and abuse has affected every athletic team and extracurricular activity,” said the student leaders.

The two student leaders told the school board that students are losing long time friends “to a seemingly inescapable addiction to drugs.”

Drug use has created an unsafe learning environment and drug use at the school has created a reputation that THS students are avid drug users, the student leaders told the school board.

The Student senate passed the bill in 2020 with a 24-0 vote, however due to COVID-19 they were unable to follow up on the bill. In 2021, the bill again passed with a 24-0 vote, according to Beer.

I think it is significant that this bill passed 24-0 two years in a row with different groups of students voting,” said Beer.

Student government leaders started doing research on ways to control drug use, contacting other schools about effective methods of controlling drug use.

“All of the schools provided possible ways to effectively drug test which is very successful in limiting drug use not only in athletes but also in the student population,” they said.

From information gathered from their research, the student senate developed a proposed model to implement drug testing at the school.

In their proposal they suggest covering the cost of the program with an additional $10 participation fee for all extracurricular activities.

Their testing model would have 15 students to be randomly selected to test using a quick urine test every two weeks.

The test would be given in the office bathroom privately so other students would not be able to see who is drug testing that day. The students would miss minimal class time for the test. The Athletic Director/Administrators would be there to administer the test and keep results confidential for the students.

The drug test that would be administered would be an 8-panel drug test which would test for the following drugs: marijuana, opiates, PCP, cocaine, amphetamines, methamphetamines, benzodiazepines, and barbiturates.

If a student were to test positive the penalties would follow the UHSAA guidelines which states: First offense: Suspension from two consecutive games, meets, matches, competitions, or performances at the same level of play (and any intervening levels as well). Practice may be continued following a personal assessment of the student by a licensed substance abuse intervention or treatment program and/or participation in a district, governing board of a charter or private school approved intervention program.

Second offense: A six-week suspension from games, meets, matches, competitions, or performances. Student participation in an assessment by a licensed substance abuse intervention or treatment program with prescribed follow-up is required. Practice may continue only after the assessment has been completed and positive participation in the prescribed follow-up is occurring.

Third offense: An eighteen-week suspension from all games, meets, matches, competitions, performances, and practices. Reinstatement of eligibility at the end of the eighteen-week suspension is predicated upon successful completion of a formal assessment, intervention, and treatment program. In all of the foregoing offenses, local school and/or district requirements which deal with discipline, suspension, corrective measures, parent/guardian involvement, rehabilitation, and so forth, must be met.

Wilson said as the student government gathered information and considered the bill in the student senate they had broad support from coaches, faculty and students.

Tooele County School District conducted a pilot mandatory drug testing program for extra extracurricular activities at Wendover High School in 2008.

Enover’s principal reported at the end of September 2008 that around 100 tests had been performed with two positive test results returned.

The student leaders report was part of the school boards information and discussion agenda for their meeting on Tuesday night so no action was taken on the request.