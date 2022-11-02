THS Theatre presents ‘Les Miserables – School Edition’ ♦

Tooele County residents can see Inspector Javert pursue Jean Valjean across the stage as the Tooele High School Theatre Department opens “Les Miserables — School Edition” on the school’s auditorium stage on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

“After watching several productions, both amateur and professional, we have sought to tell the story of these men and women portrayed in Les Mis with a sense of theatrical richness not seen in other productions,” said Tooele High School theatre teacher and director Terry McGovern. “We hope you enjoy our version of Les Miserables.”

Set in the early 19th century, Les Miserables is based on a novel by Victor Hugo, first published in 1862. It is the story of Jean Valjean, a French peasant, and his desire for redemption, released in 1815 after serving nineteen years in jail for stealing a loaf of bread for his sister’s starving child.

The THS cast includes Caydon Goss as Jean Valjean, Owen Lorton as Javert and Natalie Willson as Fantine. Eponine is played by Brooke Crouse, Marius by Joziah Stewart and Cossette by Audrey Petersen. Benjamin Dymock is cast as Monsieur Thenardier, Brinley Smith as Madame Thenardier and Crimson Huff as Enjolras.

The show opens on Nov. 8 with additional performances on Nov. 9, 10, 11 and 12. All shows are in the Tooele High School auditorium and start at 7 p.m with a runtime of approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes. Tickets are available at our.show/tooele-high-school. Tickets are $7. No cash will be accepted at the door.

The original French musical premiered in Paris in 1980. Its English-language adaptation has been running in London since October 1985. Les Miserables has won the Tony Award for Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score.

THS Theatre presents “Les Miserables — School Edition,” a musical by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönbe with music by Claude-Michel Schönberg and lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. It is performed entirely by students.