THS theatre to perform 1950s hit ‘Guys and Dolls’ on stage

Tooele High School Theatre will present the 1950 Broadway hit musical “Guys and Dolls” this week as its final production of the school year.

The musical is a romantic comedy involving the unlikeliest of pairings from Manhattan, New York. Main characters include a high-rolling gambler, a puritanical missionary, a showgirl dreaming of the straight-and-narrow and a crap game manager, according to stageagent.com.

The play opened on Monday in the THS auditorium and runs Tuesday through Saturday at 7 p.m. There also is a 1 p.m. matinee on Saturday. A final show is set for Monday, May 6.

“Opening night went wonderfully, but we had a small crowd,” said director J. Scott Henrie. “The dancing was phenomenal. We had a few technical glitches, but we will iron them out. It’s a cute show. I’m so proud of the students.”

The play is based on books written by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows. It won a Tony Award for Best Musical in 1950 and songs written by Frank Loesser.

Tooele High School’s production includes dance numbers choreographed by students Reagan Harvey, Christian Harvey, Lily Gibbs, Taya Unruh, Eden Legge, Jake Lemmon and Ian Rockwell.

The show is double-cast with about 65 students participating as either actors or as stage crew.

The four main characters in the production are portrayed by Lily Gibbs, Reagan Harvey, Jake Lemmon, Cooper Tolbert, Si Sarmienta, Cody Skelton, Carlie Gowans and Tanya Unruh.

Henrie said people shouldn’t miss this good, old-fashioned musical based on a Sunday morning comic strip. He said the musical shows that love is a gamble, but it’s a gamble worth playing, because even though we lose sometimes, we just might win!

In a text today, Henrie wrote that it has been an amazing year for theatre in Tooele Valley.

“Some of these kids have been in non-stop shows since last year’s ‘Damn Yankees,’” he wrote. “… Such a talented group. I’m really going to miss them.”

Tickets for “Guys and Dolls” are $8 for adults and $5 for senior citizens, students and children. All tickets are reduced by $1 for Saturday’s matinee.

Tooele High is located at 301 W. Vine Street in Tooele City.