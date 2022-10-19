THS Unified soccer wins state tourney

The Tooele High School Unified Soccer Team won the state championship in a tournament held on Oct. 4 in the Real Salt Lake Stadium.

Unified Soccer is a program co-sponsored by Special Olympics Utah and the Utah High School Activities Association. Combining approximately equal numbers of athletes with and without intellectual disabilities, Unified Soccer creates an opportunity for the athletes to train and compete together.

According to Special Olympics Utah, the philosophy behind Unified Sports includes social inclusion, meaningful involvement of all teammates playing together and respecting teammates and others on and off the field of play.