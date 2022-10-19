Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
image Coach Tally Lundgreen (far left). Joseph May, Kami Dahl, Sami Emett, Jacob May, Isaiha Peay, Hannah Bowen, Zoe Holmes, Jaiden Price, and Chase Thomas. Not in the photo: Lexi Thomas and Jacob Jenkins.

October 19, 2022
THS Unified soccer wins state tourney

The Tooele High School Unified Soccer Team won the state championship in a tournament held on Oct. 4 in the Real Salt Lake Stadium. 

Unified Soccer is a program co-sponsored by Special Olympics Utah and the Utah High School Activities Association. Combining approximately equal numbers of athletes with and without intellectual disabilities, Unified Soccer creates an opportunity for the athletes to train and compete together.

According to Special Olympics Utah, the philosophy behind Unified Sports includes social inclusion, meaningful involvement of all teammates playing together and respecting teammates and others on and off the field of play.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top