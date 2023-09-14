Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
September 14, 2023
Thursday afternoon Structure fire off of Valley View Drive in Tooele City

The Tooele City Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a house off of Valley View Drive between Broadway and Seventh streets, on the afternoon of Thursday, September 14.

More information will be posted here as it becomes available.

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

Latest posts by Tim Gillie (see all)

