Thursday Halloween festivities set to entertain trick or treaters

Events include block parties to trunk-or-treating for all ages ♦

Spooky Season is in full swing in Tooele County.

For many, that means young and old alike scouring their neighborhoods for candy and other treats while decked out in ghoulish garb, but don’t write off other fun and frightening community Halloween amenities offered in Tooele and Stockton.

The Tooele City Lucky Store will host a trunk or treat event in their parking lot at 740 N Main St. from 6:00 to 9:00 pm.

Lucky will also host food trucks, dancers, and free games said Roger Palmer, the director of the store.

Patrons who bring canned foods for the Tooele Valley Food Bank or an unwrapped new toy for Toys for Tots will be entered into a raffle, Palmer added.

Tooele County residents can also make their way to downtown Tooele City for the 14th Annual Tooele City Trick-or-Treat on Halloween, Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm.

The event will be held on Main Street from Utah Avenue to 100 South and Vine Street from 50 East to 50 West.

All Tooele City businesses are invited to participate in the event. Businesses not located in the downtown area who are interested in participating can call the Tooele City Mayor’s Office at 435-843-2104 or email Shilo Baker at shilob@tooelecity.org.

Stockton will be hosting its fourth Annual “Guns and Hoses” Trick or Treat event which will be held at the Stockton Fire Department at 207 N Connor Ave on October 31, 2019 at 6:00 pm and will continue until the event dies down, according to Stockton Police Chief Travis Romney.

Stockton residents and their families are invited to come down to the fire station to trick-or-treat, play games, see the fire vehicles and meet and greet with the police officers and firefighters of the Stockton Police and Fire Departments, Romney said.

Stockton emergency vehicles will be positioned on the main drag with their emergency lights on to alert traffic and provide a safe environment for the attendees to walk about and trick-or-treat, said Romney.

In the Tooele County School District, there are no district-wide policies on Halloween, but common guidelines have been distributed to parents by each school, according to Marie Denson, TCSD communications director.

The common guidelines are as follows: wearing a costume to class is a privilege, not a requirement; all costumes should maintain the integrity of the school’s dress code; avoid violent or bloody images; no masks or face paint can be worn; hats are allowed as long as they are not a distraction; costumes deemed offensive to individuals or groups will not be permitted and no weapons of any kind are permitted within the schools, said Denson.