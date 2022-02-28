Tidus Robert Criscola has started his journey to eternity with God of all creation. When a goodbye is so unexpected and sudden, we can’t help remembering how fragile life is…

Tidus was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, Oct. 12, 1978, and passed Feb. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. He loved family gatherings, fishing with his grandpa, snowboarding, and skateboarding. He will always be remembered for his beautiful smile, his playful teasing personality and the love he had for his mother.

Tidus is survived by his mother Yolanda Brito Jackson and step-father Anthony Jackson; grandma Deanna Blood; many aunts, uncles and cousins. He now rests in peace with his father Robert (Bobby) Criscola and his grandpa John E. Brito.

His celebration of life will be in Mesquite, Nevada, to be scheduled at a later date. Tidus I hope you know that quietly and tenderly your family shares the sadness of your loss. We love and miss you!