Tight council race puts spotlight on county clerk’s office

Every vote counts and every vote must be counted.

The tight race for Tooele City Council between incumbent Dave McCall and candidate Tony Graff has shined a spotlight on the Tooele County Clerk’s office as it conducts the first ever municipal general election with all vote-by-mail ballots

Some voters have raised concerns about ballot counting.

One voter said she went into the county clerk’s office on Oct. 31 because she received a postcard that said she had opted out of receiving a vote-by-mail ballot.

The voter said that she voted, but after the election, the vote tracking site on the Lieutenant Governor’s website said the ballot had not yet been counted.

According to Tooele County Clerk Marilyn Gillette, she sent a postcard to around 10 voters who had checked the box in their online voter information indicating that they did not want to receive a vote-by-mail ballot. The postcards informed the voter how and when they could request a ballot or cast their vote in person.

“I wasn’t required by law to send out those postcards,” Gillette said. “But with an all vote-by-mail election, I wanted to make sure they knew how they could get a ballot and vote.”

As far as the vote tracking website reporting that the vote wasn’t counted, Gillette said there may be a possibility that the computer software doesn’t track votes cast in person like it does votes cast by mail.

Gillette looked up the name of the voter in question on the county’s voting system and it indicated that the voter’s ballot was counted.

Those voters that received a postcard will continue to not receive a ballot in the mail for future elections unless they either call Gillette’s office and ask for the “not send a mail ballot” status to be changed, or they go online at vote.utah.gov and change their ballot status themselves.

Another concern was raised by a voter who dropped off their ballot on Monday, Nov. 4. On Tuesday, Nov. 5 — Election Day — she received an email saying her signature could not be verified. The email included a form that needed to be returned in order to verify her ballot by Monday, Nov. 5, according to the email.

The voter had a problem: the email said she had to verify her signature by Monday, Nov. 5 when Monday was the 4th and she received the letter on the 5th.

A call to the County Clerk’s office garnered an apology for the error and an explanation that the form did not need to be returned until the day of the vote canvass, which was scheduled for Nov. 19, but earlier would be better.

Gillette acknowledged the email sent out had the wrong day. Her office is in the process of notifying all voters, whose ballots remain unverified, that their ballots have not been counted and the correct time frame for returning the verification form.

Some voters have also asked why the online election results show two precincts that have not been counted.

“These precincts have no voters in them,” Gillette said. “They were created by the state when they designated the house and senate districts, but there are no residents that live there.”

Gillete said she’s happy to answer any questions by email at mgillette@tooeleco.org or by phone at 435-843-3148.