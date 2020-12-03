Time for Toys for Tots in Tooele

The Marine Corps Toys for Tots Foundation in Tooele County is running smoothly this year despite the pandemic.

Officially, the Toys for Tots program began 12 years ago in the county, but it really began back in 1947 by a married couple, Bill and Diane Hendricks.

Diane wanted to donate homemade dolls to children in need,but Bill could not find an organization to donate to, so they started Toys for Tots.

Nine years ago, Gary and Anita Holewinski took over the program in Tooele County.

“I’m a former Marine,” said Gary Holewinski. “When Anita and I moved out here in 2009, we started helping out with the program and then the gal who was running it didn’t want to run it anymore, because she didn’t have any ties to the Marine Corps, so we just took it over.”

This year, Dean Adams took over the program as the head coordinator, because Gary and Anita have been dealing with surgeries and traveling but Gary and Anita are still co-coordinators.

Dean is also a former Marine.

The program relies heavily on donations of toys and monetary amounts, and grants to provide children in need with toys.

In years past, parents who needed toys for their children would visit the Toys for Tots warehouse and pick one toy for each child.

“We did this, so that they could feel like they had a part in it,” said Anita Holewinski. “We would pre-bag other toys, because we had so many families going through.”

This year, with the pandemic, the program is asking the parents to give an idea of a toy that their child would like and then drive to a location for pickup.

Also, with COVID-19 this year, the foundation couldn’t host fundraisers.

“We weren’t able to do all of the fundraising we have done in the past this year, but I do think we will be able to provide a really good Christmas for each child,” said Gary Holewinski.

Families in need of help this holiday season can visit www.stockton-ut.toysfortots.org.

The application deadline this year is Dec. 7.

“We have resources on that website about how someone can get help,” said Gary Holewinski. “We also have information about how people can support our program through monetary donations.”

Individuals can donate toys at locations throughout Tooele, including Walmart, Chartway Federal Credit Union, and the Tooele City Hall building.

Only new and unwrapped toys will be accepted.

In 2009, when Gary and Anita took over the program, they were able to help about 300 children.

Last year, they helped almost 4,000 children receive over 14,800 toys for Christmas.

“Over all of the years we have been doing this, we have helped around 13,000 kids,” said Gary Holewinski. “It really is a team effort, though. It’s not just Anita and I. It’s a community program and effort.”

Each year the program has a goal of providing two unwrapped toys to each child, a new book, and assorted stocking stuffers.

“From the generosity of the community and other things that we do, we normally give out three to five toys each year, a book, stocking stuffers, and a family game,” said Gary Holewinski. “So, we really have a really good program here.

Last year, the Toys for Tots program in Tooele County was nominated as the number one program in their region.

“We got top honors last year on how we ran everything last year,” said Gary Holewinski. “We couldn’t do this without the community’s help or our volunteers.”

Editor’s note: The Tooele Transcript Bulletin acknowledges that there is no such thing as a former Marine, once a Marine, always a Marine.