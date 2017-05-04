Time is right for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ at Stansbury High

Stansbury High School drama teacher Glen Carpenter feels the time is right for his students to present the musical “Beauty and the Beast.”

“I’ve been asked to do it many times,” he said. “We planned to do it two years ago, but it is such a huge show with the set, the costumes, the makeup, the special effects, the dancing and the cast. It’s a musical that makes a director want to run in the opposite direction. But I knew my students were up to the challenge. The kids have been having a blast.”

Stansbury High’s theatre department graduates 24 students this year, and most of them will act in the play that opens Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Carpenter said auditions were held in January, and he has worked around the schedules of students who participate in other extracurricular activities.

“I think students should have a chance to participate in all the things they want to while in high school,” he said.

Leading performers include Brenna Lemmon as Belle, Brayden Miller as the Beast, Mason Smith as Gaston, Davis Gable as Lefou, Adam Heyrund as Lumiere, Veronica Roberts as Mrs. Potts and Jerdyn Akeripa as Cogsworth.

“Beauty and the Beast” tells the story of Belle, a beautiful and intelligent young woman, who feels out of place in her provincial French village. When her father is imprisoned in a mysterious castle, Belle’s attempt to rescue him leads to her capture by the Beast, a grisly and fearsome monster, who was long ago trapped in his gruesome form by an enchantress.

The only way for the Beast to become human again is if he learns to love and be loved in return, according to a synopsis published at stageagent.com.

Early ticket sales show that this production should top all box office receipts in the history of Stansbury High, Carpenter said.

“It is important for people to buy in advance,” he said. “We’ve sold a lot of the lower center seats, and tickets will still be available at the door.”

After Friday’s opening night, the play will run Saturday and Monday evenings. Then start up again on May 11 and run May 12, May 13 and conclude May 15. All shows start at 7:30 p.m.

Matinee performances will be held the next two Saturdays at 3 p.m.

“On those two Saturdays, we’re inviting kids to come to the school at 10 a.m. for photos with the characters,” Carpenter said. He said costumes have been rented from Tuachan Theatre in St. George.

Tickets can be purchased at stalliondrama.org and are $1 off if purchased online. Regular ticket prices are $8 adults, $6 seniors, $5 students and $4 children under 12.

Stansbury High School is located at 5300 Aberdeen Lane in Stansbury Park.