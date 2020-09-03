Time to cleanup Tooele City

Tooele City hosts fall cleanup project ♦

Tooele City officials have designated September 10 and October 8 as their fall clean up days this year. The hashtag #takepridetooele is being used regarding this event.

On September 10, volunteers can help Tooele City employees clean up the double frontage lots on Smelter Road, east of Seventh Street and Smelter Road.

Projects will include general pickup, pruning trees and bushes, cutting down weeds, cleaning out gutters, and collecting garbage, according to Terra Sherwood, with Tooele City Parks and Recreation Department.

Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn and members of the city council will assist volunteers at this event.

Individuals who would like to volunteer can meet at the Smelter Road parkway at 6:30 p.m. for pizza and 7:00 p.m. to begin the cleanup project.

No registration is necessary.

On Oct. 8, a similar project will take place. Although, the location for this project has not been identified yet.

“#TakePrideTooele is a program to provide opportunities and information to residents in an effort to keep our City a beautiful place to live, work, learn and play,” Sherwood said. “Since 2018 our residents have participated in a number of spring and fall clean-up projects in their own yards, neighborhoods, and our community. Tooele City has provided projects and service opportunities for a Spring Cleanup since 2018. This year we have added the Fall Cleanup to provide opportunities for everyone to participate year-round and help keep our City clean and beautiful.”

Last month, the city held their first fall cleanup event.

The mayor and City Council Member Tony Graff worked with volunteers in the cleanup effort.

Tooele City officials encourage members of the community to maintain trees and vegetation in their yards during the fall cleanup project.

According to city officials, while trees and vegetation contribute to the beauty of neighborhoods, they may also create unintended obstacles and hazards such as, obstructed snowplows, garbage trucks, and large vehicle clearance, blocked mailboxes, sidewalks, and streetlights, markers, and signs.

The city provides a once a month bulk pickup day for items that do not normally fit in a garbage can.

City officials have also released a list of tips on how to prepare yards and lawns in order to save time when spring arrives.

This list, bulk pickup schedule, and more information about the fall cleanup project can be viewed at tooelecity.org

“I am appreciative of all the residents who have taken pride in our community and cleaned their own properties and others in their neighborhoods,” said Winn.