Tip-a-Cop at Jim’s Family Restaurant

Tooele City police officers participated in “Tip a Cop” on Dec. 7 from 6-9 p.m at Jim’s Family Restaurant in Tooele City. They also participated in Tip a Cop fundraiser at Chubby’s Cafe in Tooele on Dec. 12 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. where Chubby’s donated a portion of their sales for the day to Tip a Cop. Local police officers are hoping to raise around $20,000 for the Shop with a Cop program that will help over 20 less fortunate children receive Christmas presents. During Shop with A Cop, officers, children, and their families will meet for breakfast and travel to the Tooele Walmart where officers will help children pick out Christmas presents, toiletries and clothing. To donate directly to Shop with a Cop visit the Tooele City Police Department’s Facebook page and scroll down to the QR code posted on Nov. 1 to donate via Venmo.