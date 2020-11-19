Tip-a-Cop for Shop-with-a-Cop

The annual Tip-a-Cop event was held this week at Jim’s Family Restaurant and Casa Del Ray in Grantsville.

The tip-a-cop program has been going on for a “long time,”according to Jeremy Hansen, public information officer for Tooele City who has been at the P.D for over 14 years.

This year, the fundraiser was held at Casa Del Ray in Grantsville and Jim’s Family Restaurant in Tooele City.

On Monday evening, the fundraiser was held at Casa Del Ray. On Wednesday and Thursday mornings the fundraiser was held at Jim’s Family Restaurant.

During the fundraiser, law enforcement officers worked as servers at the restaurants and customers could tip-a-cop through dine-in or take-out.

All of the money collected goes towards the Dec.19 Shop-With-a-Cop event .

The Shop-With-a-Cop event allows local law enforcement to help the community during the holiday season by providing resources to less fortunate families.

During the event, children go shopping for Christmas presents with a police officer.

“We generally receive $20,000 in donations every year, which children are allowed to spend at our Shop-With-a-Cop event,” said Hansen.

About $4,000 of that amount comes from the tip-a-cop event, according to Hansen.

The rest of the money comes from donations from businesses.

“Each year is slightly different in the amount of money that is raised or donated,” said Hansen. “We do not have a fixed number of how much we are wanting to collect. Once we have children selected, we simply divide the donation money amount to the number of children selected. A lot of officers from the Tooele Valley agencies enjoy these events, especially the shop-with-a-cop event in December. Being able to take children shopping and seeing the excitement on the children’s faces is always fun.”

Hansen expects the Tip-a-Cop event will be much smaller this year due to COVID-19.

In previous years, Tooele City Police had eight to 12 officers stationed at Jim’s Family Restaurant during the event assisting the staff who work there.

This year, there were only three officers each day.

At Casa Del Ray during the event, officers from Grantsville Police Department and the Tooele County Sherriff’s Office assisted staff in order to get donations.

“We hope the community comes out to support these events, because it all benefits the children in our communities,” Hansen said.