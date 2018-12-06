Tip-a-Cop Fundraiser 2018

The Grantsville City Police Department and other partners in law enforcement took orders instead of calls Tuesday night, working as servers at Casa Del Rey for the Tip a Cop fundraiser.

The event, which is a primary fundraiser for the Shop With a Cop program, recruits local law enforcement to become waiters for an evening, with tips donated to the cause. Officers in full uniform took orders, brought food and drink and otherwise assisted Casa Del Rey employees for four hours during the dinner rush.

The Shop With a Cop program pairs officers with families in need to buy essentials and presents during the holidays.

At Tuesday night’s event, law enforcement officers raised about $2,800 for the Shop With a Cop program, according to Grantsville City Police Chief Jacob Enslen.

A second Tip a Cop program is scheduled for tonight at Jim’s Family Restaurant in Tooele, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Aside from Tip a Cop, donations for the Shop With a Cop program can be made at your local police agency or by mail to the Tooele City Police Department at 323 N. Main St. Tooele, UT 84074. Checks can be made payable to “Shop with a Cop.”

So program organizer have a better idea how many families Shop With a Cop can assist, law enforcement agencies are asking for all donations to be received by Monday, Dec. 10.