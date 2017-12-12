Tip-a-Cop raises funds for local families

Jim’s Family Restaurant was a standing room-only affair Thursday night, as patrons filled the restaurant to enjoy a meal and support local law enforcement.

The annual Tip-a-Cop fundraiser was held at Jim’s, as well as Casa Del Ray in Grantsville last Tuesday, to raise funds for the Shop With a Cop program. This year, more than $8,800 was raised for the program, which benefits children in families facing difficult situations like unemployment or with no means to buy presents.

Tooele City Police Sgt. Tanya Kalma said there were residents waiting to dine when officers arrived to the Tip-a-Cop event. During the event, area law enforcement officers work as servers, bringing patrons their meals and drinks, and collecting tips for the fundraiser.

“It just goes to show the community support that we have for such a great program that benefits so many families that are local to our community,” Kalma said.

Tip-a-Cop is the major fundraising event for Shop With a Cop, which will take place this Saturday. The annual program provides toys, clothing and household necessities for children and families in need.

A child from each family nominated for the program gets to spend the morning of Dec. 17 shopping with a local law enforcement officer at the Tooele Walmart Supercenter. Participating children are selected through a collaborative effort between the Tooele County Children’s Justice Center, Tooele County School District and local law enforcement agencies.

Donations are also being collected in person at local police agencies or mailed to the Tooele City Police Department at 323 N. Main Street, Tooele, Utah 84074. Checks can be made payable to “Shop with a Cop.”

Nathan Pollmann had dinner at Jim’s on Thursday and praised the Tip-a-Cop event as he left.

“I think that the police officers volunteering their time to serve the community is really admirable,” Pollmann said. “Our opportunity as a community to support them and support the kids in our community this time of year is really what the holiday season is all about.”

Kalma said she was glad to see the excitement of the officers, servers and patrons together.

“It fills your heart and gives you hope and reminds you of the good that we can do when we all come together as a community to help support those who are in need,” she said.