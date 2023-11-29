Law enforcement officers in Tooele County will host their annual Tip a Cop events in December where they will assist servers at local restaurants to fund their Shop with a Cop program.

The first Tip a Cop event will take place Friday, Dec. 1 at Virg’s in Grantsville, located at 533 E. Main Street from 5-9 p.m.

Tip a Cop in Tooele City will take place on Thursday, Dec. 7 from 5-9 p.m. at Jim’s Family Restaurant located at 281 N. Main Street.

The last Tip a Cop event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 8-11 a.m. at the Outpost, located at 58 W. Main Street in Grantsville.

At both of the Tip a Cop events in Grantsville, attendees will be able to purchase raffle tickets for prizes for $1. Raffle items include homemade quilts, gift baskets, and yard signs, among others.

During the events, officers will help servers take orders and serve customers drinks and food. At the end of their meals, customers will have the option to tip the officers along with their server.

“We encourage people to come out,” Lt. Jeffery Watson at the Grantsville City Police Department said. “Usually everyone who participates has a good time. This is a great way to support local businesses and 100% of the money that’s raised will be used to help local families in Tooele County only. Everything stays within our community.”

The Shop with a Cop program allows children in need under the age of 18 to visit Walmart on Dec. 16 and go shopping for toys with local police officers.

This year, 70-80 children will be able to participate in the program.

Money collected from the Tip a Cop events and community donations helps to fund the program.

To donate, people may visit the Tooele City Police Department’s Facebook page and scroll down to their post on Nov. 1 to view a QR code to scan to donate via Venmo. Those who don’t have a Venmo account may drop off a cash or check donation to the Tooele City Finance Office at Tooele City Hall.

To apply for the Shop with a Cop program, please visit https://bit.ly/tooeleswac2023. Applications close on Friday, Dec. 1. Those participating in the Toys for Tots program, Shop with a Soldier, or any other Christmas assistance programs are not eligible to participate in the Shop with a Cop program.

Shop with a Cop was created by an officer who worked for the Utah Civilian Police Officers Association in Box Elder County over 15 years ago. The program has spread to at least 12 counties in the state.