Titles won, history made among top female athletes

The 2019-20 school year was one for the record books for the female high school athletes of Tooele County.

We saw the state record for career goals by a girls soccer player broken — by a junior. We saw another doubles team win a state tennis championship. We a dominant performance by a girls basketball player who threatens to break her school’s career scoring record when she begins her senior season in November. We saw a swimmer win her fifth and sixth career individual state titles.

And that was just at Grantsville. Stansbury’s volleyball team had its best season ever, and its soccer team advanced to the state quarterfinals. Tooele’s girls basketball team was led by a group of impressive underclassmen, ready to take the Buffs to the next level, and their swimmers made quite an impression at state. The list of accomplishments goes on and on.

It was hard to narrow it down to just one person for Female Athlete of the Year honors, which went to Grantsville junior Maison White. There are plenty of other very deserving athletes throughout the county who deserve recognition of their own.

Here’s a look at some of the other top athletes who come to mind, listed in alphabetical order.

Kayla Alvey, senior, Stansbury volleyball/girls basketball — Alvey racked up 730 assists, 199 digs and 47 aces for the Stallions during the volleyball season, helping Stansbury finish fifth in Class 4A and earning Honorable Mention All-State honors. She went on to earn Honorable Mention All-Region 10 honors during basketball season, leading SHS in assists and steals.

Hannah Anderson, senior, Stansbury girls tennis/girls basketball — Anderson was a First Team All-Region 10 pick during basketball season, leading the team in scoring (8.3 points per game) and steals (2.0 per game) as the Stallions reached the second round of the Class 4A state tournament. On the tennis court, she finished third in Region 10, only losing twice in region play.

Hadlee Begay, junior, Grantsville girls swimming — Begay went 2-for-2 at the Class 3A state swim meet for the third consecutive year, though she changed things up a bit. After winning the 100-yard butterfly state title as a freshman and sophomore, she won the 200 freestyle title this season in addition to a third consecutive victory in the 500 free.

Brynlee Butler, senior, and Hallie Johnson, junior, Grantsville girls tennis — Butler and Johnson are friends and family off the tennis court (they’re cousins) and a formidable duo on it. They won the Class 3A first doubles title, dominating the final two sets after dropping the first one, and lost just 14 games in four state tournament matches.

Alivia Cluff, sophomore, Tooele girls basketball — Cluff carried the Buffaloes for most of the season, leading THS in scoring at 12.7 points per game. She became just the third sophomore in 32 years to win the prestigious Jackie White-Kimber Award, given each year to Tooele High’s top girls basketball player.

Aysha Lewis, junior, Tooele volleyball/girls basketball — Last year’s White-Kimber Award winner was an Honorable Mention All-Region 10 pick this season for the Buffs on the basketball floor, providing scoring punch and leadership for Tooele. During volleyball season, she was fourth on the team in kills, third in blocks, fifth in aces and fifth in digs.

Makenna McCloy, senior, Tooele girls soccer — McCloy, who has signed with the University of Utah’s women’s track and field program, finished ninth in Class 4A with nine goals for the Buffaloes on the soccer pitch. She was a First Team All-Region 10 and Honorable Mention All-State selection.

Ainsley Thurber, sophomore, Stansbury girls soccer/girls basketball — Thurber backstopped the Stallions to a state quarterfinal appearance during the soccer season and earned Honorable Mention All-State and Second Team All-Region 10 recognition. She averaged 7.4 points and 3.0 rebounds per game for SHS during basketball season and earned an Honorable Mention All-Region 10 nod.

Whitney Wangsgard, junior, Grantsville girls soccer — Wangsgard is Utah’s all-time leading goal-scorer, male or female, with 141 career goals. She scored 56 goals this season, the second-most in a single season in state history, and she was named First Team All-State for the third season in a row after helping the Cowboys win a school-record 11 games.