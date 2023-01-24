To whom do you turn when things get desperate?

The blistering heat radiated off of the concrete. “This must be what my Hot Pocket feels like when it’s in the microwave,” I thought. My feet hurt; I was exhausted, dehydrated, and lost. I was just a kid, maybe in 5th grade or so.

This day started as a pretty normal summer day. School was out, so I was spending a lot of time hanging out with my friends and not a lot of time with any adult supervision. I had spent the night at my friend’s house, but we both became bored the next morning. After many failed attempts to cure our boredom, we devised a brilliant plan. Surely there would be more exciting things to do at my house, but everyone we knew with a driver’s license was away at work and unavailable to be our chauffeur. Not a problem. We could walk there, and that’s what we set out to do.

During our strategy meeting, we recognized potential problems with our plan. One: this was a long journey, but not too long. We should prepare with water and food, nothing my friend’s kitchen couldn’t help us tackle. Two: I had just moved into a new house in a neighborhood on the other side of town and was not exactly sure how to get there. However, this also was no show stopper as my friend, the expert problem solver he was turning out to be, assured me he knew the way and, more importantly, he knew a shortcut.

We had everything worked out, so off we set on a great journey that we were definitely old and smart enough to do without the prior consent of anyone else. It’s a journey like this; you learn something about yourself and the people you journey with. Everything is great until you are out of water and have to share a water bottle with your best friend, who tends to leave floaties behind. The bonds of friendship are strained when the shortcut he was so sure of was just a cut across his backyard to get to the road.

After walking for what felt like hours, we were out of water and out of crackers. We were sure that my street was just around the corner, so we soldiered on. After believing this for a few corners, we were past the point of no return. Panic started to set in as we began to accept the reality that we were lost.

Have you ever felt that before? Feelings of doom and hopelessness. We were desperate for an escape from our predicament.

Eventually, we walked passed a street where a lady had just pulled into her driveway. With renewed vigor, we ran after her, shouting for help. You can imagine her surprise when two young boys came running up to her, panting and asking for help. After she understood our situation, she brought us a couple of glasses of the best iced tea I have ever had and a map. We scoured the map for the name of my little street, and that’s when disappointment stole what little hope we had received from her. We weren’t even close to my house. Our hearts dropped into our stomachs. She smiled at us and said, “Let me get my keys. I’ll give you a lift.”

Pulling up to my driveway caused a huge weight to be lifted off of my shoulders. Salvation.

The Bible tells a story of a woman who had a similar experience. She was both lost and in need of water. “So He came to a town of Samaria called Sychar, near the field that Jacob had given to his son Joseph. Jacob’s well was there; so Jesus, wearied as He was from His journey, was sitting beside the well. It was about the sixth hour. A woman from Samaria came to draw water. Jesus said to her, ‘Give Me a drink.’ (For His disciples had gone away into the city to buy food.) The Samaritan woman said to Him, ‘How is it that You, a Jew, ask for a drink from me, a woman of Samaria?’ (For Jews have no dealings with Samaritans.) Jesus answered her, ‘If you knew the gift of God, and who it is that is saying to you, “Give Me a drink,” you would have asked Him, and He would have given you living water.’” (John 4:4–10).

My friend and I ran to a stranger for help thinking all we needed was some water and to be pointed in the right direction. What we got was a ride all the way home. This woman went to the well that day looking for water to drink, but she discovered a spiritual well that would feed her soul for eternity.

We will often try and hide our depravity. We will pretend we know where we’re going in life when we are actually lost. We keep going into our sin deeper and deeper, thinking hope is just around the corner, only to realize we are more lost than ever. That desperation is what drives us to do something drastic. To look to the stranger that we would never normally talk to, Jesus.

Maybe He is just a stranger to you, but can I tell you He has been there the whole time? He’s saying to you today, “If you knew the gift of God, and who it is that is saying to you, ‘Give Me a drink,’ you would have asked Him, and He would have given you living water.”

Stop looking around the corner for help and start looking to the well of life. Look to Jesus, run to Jesus. “Jesus said to her, “Everyone who drinks of this water will be thirsty again, but whoever drinks of the water that I will give him will never be thirsty again. The water that I will give him will become in him a spring of water welling up to eternal life.” (John 4:13–14).

Trevor Rickard is an Associate Pastor at New Life Christian Fellowship.