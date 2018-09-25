Tobias Fenton won’t let cancer dampen his positive outlook

Editor’s note: This is the third in a series of articles featuring four honorees for the 2018 Kickin’ Cancer’s Can community event that will be held Sept. 28 at Parker’s Park in Overlake.

Tooele resident and father of five Tobias Fenton, is the second of six boys born and raised in West Jordan.

He calls his mother a true saint for putting up with the antics of the band of six brothers. One escapade includes stealing a fire hydrant from a 7-11 convenience store and converting it into home décor for their friend’s bedroom.

The tables have now turned as Tobias and his wife of two years, Steph, manage the hustle and bustle of raising five teenagers of their own under one “crazy” roof in their quiet neighborhood near Settlement Canyon Reservoir in south Tooele.

It has been home to the Fenton’s home for the past 17 years. Between Kensey, age 18, Kaden, 17, Andrew, 15, Luke, 14, and Tyler, 12, trying to find something that everyone likes to do at the same time can be tough.

However, they enjoy barbequing, watching movies and sports, attending one another’s activities, and enjoying each other as a family.

The time the Fenton family spends together became more precious this past Thanksgiving when Tobias was diagnosed with Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma, or ACC.

A rare form of cancer, ACC is unpredictable in nature, and currently there has not been enough research to have a cure.

Most view this as a cruel, unfair turn of events.

Tobias prefers that he would love to grow older with his wife, see his kids get married, and become a grandfather someday. However, he refuses to see the possibility that those things may not happen as “unfair.”

He looks back on his life with gratitude for all the things he has been able to do — to be married to his beautiful wife, enjoy five children, and spend his life working hard in his career at Comcast.

He loves playing sports and creating with his tools in the garage. He chooses to see every day as a gift and looks forward with hope.

Tobias is grateful to be alive and experience everything life throws at him, even the painful things.

Although at times an oppressive tutor, Tobias says that cancer has taught him the value of living. He lives every day in the present, refusing to wait for some future moment to teach his children or let the people around him know how much he loves them.

To get through the most difficult moments, he relies on his wife, Steph.

“She makes me feel like I can do anything. … And she can always make me laugh,” he said. ​

In spite of his uncertain future, Tobias radiates optimism and hope — choosing to personify the words of famed Bob Marley as his new life motto, “Don’t worry about a thing. Cause every little thing, is gonna be alright.”

Kickin’ Cancer’s Can community event and fundraiser for four local families will be held at Parker’s Park in Overlake on Sept. 28 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more details about the fundraiser, visit kickincancerscan.com.