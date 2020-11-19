Today’s the day to quit smoking, the Great American Smokeout

Save the date for November 19, 2020, for the Great American Smokeout! This is your day to quit smoking!

The Tobacco Prevention and Control Program at the Utah Department of Health concludes that 13% of the adults in Tooele County smoke, which is 3.8% over the state average.

Did you know that around 480,000 deaths every year are from smoking? Not only does smoking cause thousands of deaths, but over 16 million Americans are suffering from smoking related diseases.

But smoking is the most preventable cause of death and illness in the world.

When you quit smoking, no matter how long it has been since you started or what your age is, there are numerous improvements to your health and to your everyday life.

According the the CDC, some of these improvements include:

• as much as 10 years added to your life expectancy

• lowered risk of premature death

• healthier pregnant woman, as well as their fetuses and babies

• reduced financial burden

• reduced risk of cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and cardiovascular diseases

•health improvements to those who have already been diagnosed with COPD or a coronary heart disease.

You can also have whiter teeth, better smelling breath, clothes and hair, and cheaper insurance. Food can taste better, too!

To learn more information about how to quit smoking, visit www.waytoquit.org or call the Quitline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW. This Quitline is free and is there to support you by providing the tools necessary for you to be successful! It will help you receive Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) by working with your insurance company or by sending you NRT that they may already have on hand.

Start now on your journey to quit smoking!

This message is brought to you by the youth of the Tooele RAD-PAC which is a youth coalition that advocates for alcohol, tobacco, and drug prevention in our community.

If you’d like to learn more about the Tooele RAD-PAC, email tooeleradpac@gmail.com.

Emma Shumway is a youth advocate with Tooele RAD-PAC (Resisting Alcohol and Drugs – Prevention Coalition), a local youth coalition focused on preventing underage substance misuse. The coalition is sponsored by the Tooele County Health Department and Tooele City Communities That Care. Emma was selected as the 2020 Youth Advocate of the Year.