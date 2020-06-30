Tonight’s primary election results will be more preliminary than normal

Due to COVID-19 ballots are quarantined for 3 days before counting ♦

Today is primary election day, but unlike most elections the unofficial ballot count at the end of the day may not reveal the ultimate primary winners.

Due to COVID-19 all ballots are quarantined for three days before they are counted, which means a final election tally will not be available on election night, according to Tooele County Clerk Marilyn Gillette.

A tally of all ballots received as of three days before election day will be posted online on the Lt. Governor’s election result website sometime after 10 p.m. tonight, according to Gillette.

The count of everything received though the end of election night will not be available until sometime next week, as ballots must be held for three days before counting and the Clerk’s office will be closed Friday for the July 4 holiday, Gillette said.

The final canvas, when the election results are reviewed and declared final, will not take place until at least July 21, according to Gillette.