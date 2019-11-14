Tooele AD Beer earns CMAA designation

Tooele High School Athletic Director Catham Beer is constantly looking for ways to help the students of THS in all their activities, as well as to improve the way he does his job.

Recently, Beer completed the process of earning Certified Master Athletic Administrator status through the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association. According to a post on the Tooele County School District’s Facebook page, Beer spent the past two and a half years completing coursework and a graduate-level project to earn his CMAA designation, which is the highest designation offered by the NIAAA.

“It was quite a bit of work,” Beer said. “It just helped to kind of better my skills and make me a better AD. It means a lot to me. I’m always trying to improve, and I’m not where I want to be. I don’t think I’ll ever be satisfied. Anything I can do to help me, but also help Tooele High and the athletes here, is important.

“It was a lot of work, but I enjoyed it. It wasn’t that big of a burden because everything I learned helped me. There were definitely times that it felt like work, but for the most part, it felt like it was just a natural extension of my job.”

Beer’s final project was a sportsmanship summit that he organized this past summer, bringing together students, parents and community leaders from all of Tooele County’s five high schools. He made a presentation to the NIAA certification committee, which approved it on Oct. 25. Beer plans to hold additional sportsmanship summits in the future.

“Catham has a sincere love for kids, and is passionate about high school athletics,” Jeff Hamm, Tooele Area Director for TCSD, said in the district’s Facebook post. “Catham is an excellent role model, not only for our coaches, but for all our student-athletes and their parents. He wants what is best for all kids at every school. I am so happy and proud of him. He deserves any and all accolades that come his way.”

TCSD Assistant Superintendent Doelene Pitt lauded Beer’s expertise and dedication to Tooele High and its students.

“It’s a privilege to work with him,” Pitt said in the Facebook post. “He is very organized, knowledgeable and supportive of all sports. Catham is a great example to our student-athletes and the sportsmanship summit he chaired this summer was a huge success.”

Beer, who noted that his fellow ADs at Stansbury High (Trever Wilson) and Wendover High (Clayton Carter) also have CMAA designations, looks forward to putting what he’s learned through the certification process to good use for the students of Tooele High.

“What it does is it gives me more tools and knowledge to help our athletes be more successful, help families and help Tooele High athletics in general,” Beer said. “This job is bigger than I thought when I took it on five years ago. Anything I can do to bridge that gap (between) where I need to be and where I am is important.”