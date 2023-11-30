Green air quality, snow in the forecast for Saturday ♦

The inversion causing the collection of fine particulate matter air pollution over Tooele County continues to linger with relief in the forecast for the weekend.

Tooele County’s air quality entered the yellow zone at 11 a.m. on Tuesday with a 24-hour average of a 12.1 µg/m³ concentration of the PM 2.5 pollutant. The county’s PM2.5 concentration reached a peak of 26.3 µg/m³ at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30.

At yellow level air quality unusually sensitive people are cautioned to consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. For everyone else, “It’s a great day to be active outside,” according to the DAQ.

The yellow level range of PM 2.5 concentration is between 12.1 and 35.4 µg/m³, according to the Utah Department of Air Quality. At 35.4 µg/m³ pm 2.5 air quality enters the orange, or unhealthy for sensitive groups, level.

PM 2.5 is small particulate matter with diameters of 2.5 micrometers or smaller. A single strand of hair is about 70 micrometers in diameter or 30 times larger than a PM 2.5 particle. Exposure to PM 2.5 has been linked with not only irritation of airways, coughing and difficulty breathing, but also with increased risk of non-fatal heart attacks, irregular heart beat, aggravated asthma, decreased lung function and premature death in people with heart or lung disease, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency.

Inversions occur during the winter months when normal atmospheric conditions — cool air above, warm air below — become inverted, or turned upside down. Inversions trap a dense layer of cold air under a layer of warm air. Mountain valleys increase the negative effects of inversions as the cold air is also trapped between mountains.

While high concentrations of PM 2.5 can produce a haze, fog caused by high moisture content in the air can be exacerbated by PM 2.5. as water vapor clings to and condenses around PM 2.5 matter in the air.

The National Weather Service reported “a good amount of lingering low level moisture, bringing large areas of low clouds to valley locations, particularly those currently experiencing inversion conditions,” in northern Utah on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 30.

The NWS also forecasted a low pressure trough to move through northern Utah, bringing more moisture and instability with some cooling. The NWS is forecasting snow likely for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with a possible accumulation of one inch on Friday.

With that instability, the DAQ forecasts that Tooele County’s air quality will return to the green level on Saturday.

The Utah Department of Air Quality released a report on the source of air pollution in Tooele County during inversions in 2014. The DAQ included in its report five primary pollutants: ammonia, nitrogen oxides, PM 2.5, sulfur dioxide, and volatile organic compounds.

Non-road sources — heavy construction equipment, small engines, trains, and aircraft — contributed 7.4% of air pollution. Area sources, defined as stationary sources, including small industrial sources, home heating, agriculture, construction, energy production, wildfires and biogenics — emissions from plants and trees — were found responsible for 24.6% of air pollution.

Point sources, including large stationary industrial or commercial sources, were responsible for 24.7% of air pollution.

The largest contributor to air pollution was a group of sources called Mobile Sources. This group included personal and commercial cars and trucks. These mobile sources accounted for 43.5% of air pollutants.