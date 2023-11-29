Tooele City royalty waves to the crowds Saturday at the annual Santa Parade.

Santa waves to crowds traveling through Tooele’s streets on Saturday.

Tooele City Christmas tree lighting in Veterans Memorial Park.

Otter and Others ride through the parade

Oquirrh Mountain Fairies

Local scouts lead the parade

Mary’s Crafty at the Small Business Saturday Market

Atrubein Soaps a Tooele company

The Grinch rides through the streets of Grantsville Saturday at their annual Light Parade.