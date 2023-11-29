Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Tooele City royalty waves to the crowds Saturday at the annual Santa Parade.
  • Santa waves to crowds traveling through Tooele’s streets on Saturday.
  • Tooele City Christmas tree lighting in Veterans Memorial Park.
  • Otter and Others ride through the parade
  • Oquirrh Mountain Fairies
  • Local scouts lead the parade
  • Mary’s Crafty at the Small Business Saturday Market
  • Atrubein Soaps a Tooele company
  • The Grinch rides through the streets of Grantsville Saturday at their annual Light Parade.
  • Under the cover of darkness, Santa arrived in Grantsville on Nov. 25 in a parade of over 60 lighted vehicles driven by Grantsvillians around their town.

November 29, 2023
Tooele and Grantsville parade through their towns spreading Christmas cheer

