Tooele and Utah counties reach representation agreement

Former Transportation Commission Chair to represent the two counties on UTA board

The Tooele and Utah County Commissions have agreed on an appointee to the Utah Transit Authority Board of Trustees to represent the two counties.

Gov. Gary Herbert appointed J. Kent Millington, of Highland, to the Utah Transit Authority Board of Trustees on Monday, following a meeting with the Tooele and Utah County commissions.. The appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

The 2018 legislation that created the three-member commission style UTA board calls for one of the three board members to be “jointly nominated” by Tooele and Utah counties.

Herbert previously rejected two nominees proposed by the Utah County Commission after the Tooele County Commission said they were not consulted nor did they approve of the nominees.

Utah County responded by filing a lawsuit with the state Supreme Court that sought to compel the governor to appoint one of their nominees.

Monday’s announcement of the selection of Millington came after the Tooele County Commissioners attended a special meeting of the Utah County Commission held in the Governor’s Boardroom at the state Capitol.

The governor, Millington, and the Tooele County Commissioners participated in a closed session meeting of the Utah County Commission prior to the Utah County Commission voting on Millington’s selection in an open meeting.

“Millington is a good choice,” said Tooele County Commissioner Shawn Milne. “He brings experience working with budgets and financial procedures in both the public and private sectors. Kent promised personally that he would take Tooele County’s needs into account as he weighs decisions. He knows Tooele County must not be an afterthought. With our high growth the citizens of Tooele County will need the services of UTA.”

With his experience with transportation funding in the state, Milligan knows how cash strapped the Utah Department of Transportation is and how much our county needs UTA to be available as an option, according to Milne.

Millington served for 13 years on the Utah Transportation Commission, serving as vice chairman for two years and chairman for three years. His community service also includes six years as a member of a local school board and seven years on two committees for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Millington has 35 years of senior level business experience ranging from building start-up companies to managing international operations with over 300 employees and 4,500 agents.

For the last eight years Milligan has served as the director of technology commercialization for Utah Valley University.

“I worked with Millington when he was with the Transportation Commission,” said Tooele County Commission Chairman Wade Bitner. “By experience I know he will listen to us as we share with him the needs of our county.”

Tooele County Commissioner Myron Bateman also praised Millington’s appointment.

“He has the background for this position and will represent our county very well,” Bateman said.

The Utah State Legislature reorganized the UTA during their 2018 general session. Among the changes was the creation of a three-member full-time commission to lead the agency. The commission replaces the former 16-member part-time board.

Beth Holbrook and Carlton Christensen were confirmed by the Utah Senate in Sept. 2018 to fill two of the seats on the UTA Board of Trustees. Holbrook represents Davis, Weber, and Box Elder counties. Christensen represents Salt Lake County.