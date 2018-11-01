Tooele, Aposhian lawsuit set for bench trial next month

The civil court case between the Aposhian Sod Farm near Vernon and Tooele City, which has lasted more than five years and one trial already, is set for a bench trial beginning Dec. 5.

The trial is scheduled to run for three days, beginning at 9 a.m. each day, before 3rd District Court Judge Matthew Bates. The bench trial dates were set during a final pretrial conference on Oct. 22.

The case was originally filed in 3rd District Court in May 2013, before then-Judge Robert Adkins. A jury awarded Aposhian Sod Farm $2.77 million and the city $137,000 in the initial December 2016 trial.

The lawsuit stemmed from conflicting interpretations of a 1998 lease agreement between the city and Aposhian.

The lease spells out terms between the city and Aposhian, with the sod farm company paying $30,000 per year to use the sod farm’s acreage and wells to grow and sell commercial sod. The farm is located 33 miles south of Tooele City and west of state Route 36.

The disagreement centered around the lease’s term, its termination clause, and how much sod crop buy-out the city owed at the lease’s termination.

The lease agreement, which renewed automatically each year for 10 years, could be terminated without cause by either side with 120 days advance written notice. If the city terminated the lease without cause, it agreed to pay the value of Aposhian’s sod crop on the date of termination.

The original agreement expired on Dec. 31, 2007 and Aposhian remained operational on the property on an at-will, year-to-year basis, according to a Nov. 20, 2012 termination letter from Clyde Snow Attorneys at Law, representing the city. A second termination letter submitted on Jan. 18, 2013 required the company vacate the property within 120 days but it would have access to the property until the end of 2014 to harvest the sod already planted.

In court documents, Aposhian argued the lease agreement provided for automatic renewals for successive 10-year terms beginning at the start of each calendar year and would not vacate the property.

Aposhian also claimed because the city had allowed the company to remain on the property after Dec. 31, 2007 the city should be barred from asserting the termination occurred “by virtue of its silence and unbroken course of conduct in which Tooele acted as if the parties were operating under the terms of the lease agreement” prior to the November 2012 termination letter.

Following a claim by Tooele City and subsequent counterclaim by Aposhian, both sides looked for summary and partial summary judgments from Adkins. Some of the judgments were granted by Adkins but the case remained unresolved.

A trial in the fall of 2015 was scheduled but cancelled, before the jury trial in December 2016.

The eight-member jury decided the city did prove Aposhian committed waste on the property and should pay $137,000 in damages to the city. But it also decided the city did not prove Aposhian remained in possession of the property after Dec. 10, 2013, nor did the city prove that Aposhian breached the lease agreement.

The jury further determined the value of Aposhian’s sod crop as of Jan. 18, 2013 to be $2.77 million. It further determined Aposhian received no revenue from its sod farm and related agricultural operations during 2013.

In January and August of 2017, Tooele City filed multiple motions, which included objections to the proposed form of judgment, request for treble damages to the jury’s award and a request for reduced damages or a new trial.

On Dec. 26, Adkins awarded Tooele City $16,522 in fees. He also offered a reduced judgment of $1.73 million — which reflected a 100 percent yield of the sod with a reduction for a specific variety of the sod grass and regrowing sod, which were contested by Tooele City — or a new trial would be set.

On June 13, the case was set for a three-day jury trial, beginning on Dec. 5. The trial was changed to a jury trial during the final pretrial conference on Oct. 22.

Despite the legal situation surrounding the property, the Tooele City Council voted to approve listing the 1,784-acre sod farm for sale during its Sept. 19 meeting. The water rights connected to the property would not be included in the sale.

Tooele City bought the Vernon property for $650,000 in July 1990 to tap into its certificated water right of 4,181 acre-feet (1.36 billion gallons) per year, with the intention to someday pipe some of the water to Tooele City for culinary use by residents.

The property has been unused for the past four years, according to Tooele City Attorney Roger Baker. The resolution passed by the council in September indicated the purpose of the land sale is to bolster the city’s finances and minimize, to the extent possible, the tax burden on residents and businesses.