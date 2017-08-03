Tooele Applied Technology College adopts new name

Technically speaking, Tooele Applied Technology College is now Tooele Technical College.

The name change was the result of legislation passed by the state Legislature during its 2017 general session.

Senate Bill 238, “Higher Education Governance Revisions,” changed the name of the state’s eight applied technology colleges to technical colleges. The bill also changed the Utah College of Applied Technology to Utah System of Technical Colleges.

“The new name was official July 1, 2017,” said TTC president Scott Snelson. “TATC will rebrand as Tooele Tech.”

TTC will ease into the new name, because of the expense of rebranding, according to Milenna Russell, TTC marketing specialist.

College documents and the website will be the first to be changed, and Tooele Tech will gradually transition its signage, swag and other branded materials, she said.

According to Russell, the TTC bookstore is selling TATC apparel for 50 percent off to make room for new Tooele Tech merchandise.

The new name will help reinforce the high-tech image that the college has built since opening its state-of-the-art building in 2013, according to Russell.

“’Tooele Tech’ exemplifies what we do, which is provide valuable, state-of-the-art training to youth and adults,” she said.

Snelson said, “Change can be difficult at first, but Tooele Technical College is confident that the result will be a positive one.”

Located on the southwest side of Tooele City at 88 S. Tooele Boulevard, Tooele Technical College’s programs are competency-based, and may be long-term, short-term or custom-designed for individual employer needs.

Most programs are offered in a flexible open-entry, open-exit format, which allows students to progress at their own pace. More information on Tooele Tech and its educational programs are available at www.tooeletech.edu.

Tooele Technical College is part of the Utah System of Technical Colleges. USTC is the parent organization for Utah’s regional technical colleges. The eight colleges that make up USTC are Bridgerland, Davis, Dixie, Mountainland, Ogden/Weber, Southwest, Tooele and Uintah Basin.