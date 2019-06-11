Tooele approves preliminary plan for 249 single-family homes

The Tooele City Council unanimously approved the preliminary plan for an additional 249 single-family homes in the Copper Canyon development during its meeting last Wednesday.

The homes are part of phases 7 through 14 of the development, which is located at approximately 350 W. Tooele Boulevard, on 60.26 acres in the R1-7 planned unit development residential zoning district. Lots within the development range from 6,000 square feet to 13,000 square feet.

The remaining phases will complete the Copper Canyon PUD, building southwest from the existing homes toward the boundary of the property along the Union Pacific railroad line and 700 West.

While all of the preliminary plans for the remaining phases were brought before the City Council at once, the developer will need to return phase-by-phase to receive final plat approval. The developer, Bach Land & Development, LLC, is based out of Draper.

Phase 14 of the subdivision will include a 2.54-acre park, which will be constructed and landscaped by the developer, then dedicated to Tooele City for maintenance.

Each of the eight phases will average about 31 homes, with generally more homes in the earlier phases. Tooele Boulevard will be extended through the development, constructed with each phase, to the southwest. A 6-foot, precast concrete fence will be constructed along Tooele Boulevard adjacent to the Union Pacific Railroad right-of-way.

The additional phases are surrounded by R1-7 PUD, high-density residential and medium-density residential zoning.

The preliminary plan was approved unanimously by the Tooele City Planning Commission at its May 22 meeting.

City Councilman Dave McCall made a motion to approve the preliminary plan, which was seconded by City Councilman Brad Pratt.