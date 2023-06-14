Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

June 14, 2023
Tooele Aquatics Center Park blossoms with color for Arts Festival

The annual Tooele Arts Festival was held this weekend on Friday through Sunday at the Tooele City Aquatics Center Park.

The festival included vendors that set up booths to sell their crafts, a wide variety of culinary experiences from food trucks, trailers and booths, and a stage filled with quality entertainment.

The festival was first put on in Tooele City in 1985 at the Veterans Memorial Park and continues today thanks to the many volunteers that make the event happen.

The Tooele Arts Festival is supported by the Tooele Arts Council, Tooele City, and the Tooele County Tourism Tax grant program.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top