Tooele Aquatics Center Park blossoms with color for Arts Festival

The annual Tooele Arts Festival was held this weekend on Friday through Sunday at the Tooele City Aquatics Center Park.

The festival included vendors that set up booths to sell their crafts, a wide variety of culinary experiences from food trucks, trailers and booths, and a stage filled with quality entertainment.

The festival was first put on in Tooele City in 1985 at the Veterans Memorial Park and continues today thanks to the many volunteers that make the event happen.

The Tooele Arts Festival is supported by the Tooele Arts Council, Tooele City, and the Tooele County Tourism Tax grant program.