Tooele Army Deport changes command

Farewell Col. Dowgielewicz, hello Col. Dennis ♦

Tooele Army Depot welcomed its 40th commander during a time-honored tradition of the official Army change of command ceremony on July 7, 2022.

Col. Steven M. Dowgielewicz, Jr., who commanded TEAD for two years, transferred the reins of power to Col. Eric B. Dennis.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, this was the depot’s first full change of command ceremony in four years.

Distinguished leaders, Congressional representatives, community leaders, the Utah Defense Alliance, friends and family, and TEAD workforce attended the ceremony, which was held on the depot and live streamed via Facebook.

Music for the ceremony and singing of the national anthem were provided by the Utah National Guard 23rd Army Band and Tooele City Mayor, Debbie Winn, and the invocation was given by Dorinda Ware, Deputy to TEAD base operations.

Col. Landis C. Maddox, commander, Joint Munitions Command, officiated the tradition-steeped ceremony and commended Dowgielewicz and team TEAD for their outstanding contributions to JMC.

“Steve’s command of America’s depot over the last two years have been nothing short of phenomenal, there is no doubt that you have left an impressive legacy,” Maddox said. “Under his leadership TEAD issued, received, and demilitarized thousands of tons of munitions whether it’s directly to our warfighter or to our friends overseas. We could not have accomplished this mission at the speed, velocity, and tempo without America’s depot.”

Maddox also praised Tooele’s modernization plan, saying that it was superior to others and that it would make the depot a dependable and viable component of the industrial base well into the future. Outgoing commander Dowgielewicz and team TEAD secured more than $38 million for comprehensive infrastructure improvements.

Dowgielewicz praised the Tooele Army Depot team as he departed.

“The strength of this depot is its people, which is the one constant since 1942,” he said. TEAD is a family, but it’s something bigger, it’s a community. They [TEAD] put bullets in the hands of the warfighter, our allies and our partners. They change the outcome of battles. What they do each day is pretty darn amazing. Today is not about me, it’s about them. I am merely a captain steering a ship.”

The incoming commander spoke briefly, expressing gratitude to those who assisted in the transfer of the new command, and his readiness and eagerness to carry out the mission.

“Having been a part of JMC previously, I’d always hear amazing things about Tooele Army Depot. Angela [Dennis’s wife] and I are humbled to be part of this incredible TEAD family,” Dennis said. “I know there’s American-made ammunition that needs to be moved. So it’s time to get to work.”

Tooele Army Depot was established in 1942 and has committed itself to readiness and rapid munitions for almost 80 years. The depot demilitarizes hazardous and inefficient ammunition, reducing the stockpile to achieve congressionally mandated goals, and provide room for the storage of reliable ammunition. The depot also develops innovative Ammunition Peculiar Equipment used for demilitarization, as well as completing renovation, modification, modernization, and maintenance of conventional-type munitions.