Tooele Army Depot first responders receives COVID-19 vaccination

Depot firefighters respond on depot and to emergency calls in the community ♦

The Tooele Army Depot began vaccinating their employees for COVID-19 on Jan. 14 at 9 a.m.

The TEAD Health Clinic received 70 doses of the vaccine from Evans Army Community Hospital at Fork Carson, Colorado.

Similar to the state vaccination schedule, Tooele Army Depot leaders are taking a phase approach to vaccine distribution, according to a press release from the depot.

Firefighters, law enforcement, and security staff were the first to receive the vaccine, followed by health clinic personnel and high-risk employees.

The vaccine that was given to staff was purely voluntary, TEAD wrote in the press release.

The decision was left up to each individual employee on whether on not they should get the vaccine.

As additional doses become available, TEAD will expand distribution out to the wider workforce at the depot.

“The vaccine is another weapon in our arsenal to battle COVID-19 and keep our workplace safe, so we can continue to support the nation’s warfighter,” said Col. Steven Dowgielwicz, Tooele Army Depot commander. “This first round of vaccines will protect those who protect our workforce and Tooele County.”

Through a mutual aid agreement with the county, the depot firefighters on both the North and South areas respond to calls in their surrounding communities during the pandemic.

Nearly 50% of the calls received by the TEAD Fire Department in 2020 were for incidents off of the depot.

The Tooele Army Depot was established in 1942 and has committed itself to readiness and rapid munitions response for America’s allies and warfighters for more than 75 years.

The depot provides storage, maintenance and logistics capability under the Army’s Joint Munitions Command.

The depot specializes in ammunition equipment prototype design, development, fabrication and fielding. The depot also develops innovative ammunition peculiar equipment used for demilitarization, as well as completing renovation, modification, modernization and maintenance of conventional-type munitions.