Tooele Army Depot installs 39th Commander virtually

Change of command at Tooele Army Depot ♦

The Tooele Army Depot Joint Munitions Command changed command leaders during a virtual ceremony held Wednesday at 9 a.m where Col. Todd W. Burnley transitioned command to Col. Steven Dowgielwicz.

Jamison Smith, the chief of safety at the depot narrated the ceremony and Col. Tom Turner was the officiant.

Originally Col. Gavin J. Gardner, commander, headquarters Joint Munitions Command planned to officiate the ceremony, but due to the pandemic Turner took his place.

The ceremony began with Smith welcoming community leaders, general officers, soldiers, and friends and family of the Tooele Army Depot community.

Smith provided attenders of the ceremony and viewers online with a brief history of the depot.

After the history of the depot, Smith explained the change of command ceremony.

He explained that the ceremony was a tradition. It serves to provide honor to the departing commander, as well as provide recognition to the transfer of command authority and responsibility to the new commander.

“The official change of command is accomplished with this transfer of the unit colors, which are a symbol of the mission readiness and esprit de corps of the unit,” Smith stated.

Next, the national anthem was played, an invocation was given by Aaron Lee, and flowers were presented to the outgoing commander, Burnley’s wife and to incoming commander, Dowgielwicz’s wife and daughter.

According to Smith, the ceremonial passing of colors has existed in the United States for over 100 years.

“Today the passing of the Tooele Army Depot colors symbolizes the transfer of responsibility,” Smith said as the official change of command ceremony began.

During the ceremony, a red and yellow flag with the depot’s colors was passed from Burnley to Dowgielwicz, representing the change of command.

After the flag was passed, Gardner talked via video to the audience.

“We can change the commander but the roots, the foundation that makes Tooele the great depot that it is today and it’s mission set does not change,” he said.

Gardner thanked the army depot’s workforce for all they do.

“It’s their labors each and every single day that enable our war fighters to be successful in all missions we are accomplishing. It helps preserve liberty, freedom, and peace,” he said.

After thanking the workforce, Gardner thanked Burnley for his service to the Joint Munitions Command.

“We are honoring Col. Todd W Burnley for his outstanding leadership that he provided to both soldiers, sailors, and marines,” Col. Gardner said.

Gardner said that one of Burnley’s greatest accomplishments was implementing safety measures to reduce accidents by 50%.

“That’s most important,” he said directly to Burnley. “That’s protecting the force. That’s protecting the people…So, I just wanted to say thank you.”

Next, Gardner said that everyone at the Army Depot was looking forward to Dowgielwicz’s leadership.

“As one leader leaves, another great one arrives and this is what we get with Col. Steven Dowgielwicz,” he said.

Gardner also told viewers and attenders of the ceremony about the qualifications that Dowgielwicz had for the job.

“If it was easy, we wouldn’t have hired you but you were the right person,” Gardner said. “You were ready. The force has agreed to let you lead them and I’m excited about the next few years and your future there.”

Burnley thanked community leaders and welcomed Dowgielwicz to the position.

“I am honored to have served with all of you here in Tooele and also all of our partners and friends,” said Burnley. “You are all truly professionals and you make munitions to our war fighters at the time look easy.”

At the end of the ceremony Dowgielwicz spoke and said that he was overjoyed to be the 39th commander of the depot.

“I will command well and I will sure as heck have fun doing it,” he said. “I’m excited to be standing here today and ready to serve the Tooele Army team and the units that rely upon it to accomplish their global mission.”

The Tooele Army Depot was established in 1942. It is committed to readiness and rapid munitions response for America’s allies and warfighters for more than 75 years.

TEAD provides storage, maintenance and logistic capability uber the Army’s Joint Munitions Command. The depot specializes in ammunition equipment prototype design, development, fabrication and fielding. The depot also develops innovative ammunition peculiar equipment used for demilitarization, as well as completing renovation, modification, modernization and maintenance of conventional-type munitions.