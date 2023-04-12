Tooele Army Depot open detonations resume

Get ready for more booms and smoke.

The Tooele Army Depot resumed open detonations on April 1.

The detonations are permitted to run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. from April 1 to Oct. 31 weather permitting on the south area of the depot.

The south area consists of nearly 20,000 acres in the Rush Valley area, west of Eagle Mountain and approximately 15 miles south of Tooele.

“Open detonation reduces TEAD’s unusable munition stocks, freeing up valuable conventional munition’s storage space and assisting in the efforts to improve readiness for the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines,” Shana Hutchins, public information officer at the Army depot said. “Strict execution of controlled detonation and safety procedures has resulted in an excellent safety record being earned by the personnel who have helped to destroy millions of pounds of obsolete or unstable munitions all while keeping workforce safety and the safety of the surrounding community at the forefront of the demilitarization process.”

Each week, depot officials will post their schedules on Twitter @USArmyTEAD and Facebook at www.facebook.com/Americas01Depot. If they are unable to detonate due to the weather, they will still post.

Those with questions should first check the depot’s social media accounts, and those with additional questions should call the Tooele Army Depot detonation hotline at 435-833-3300.