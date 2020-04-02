Tooele Army Depot South starts seasonal detonations

Big booms no cause for worry ♦

Officials at Tooele Army Depot South in Rush Valley remind community that seasonal detonations are no cause for concern.

Each year beginning April 1, the Tooele Army Depot South Area, located 15 miles south of Tooele, is granted a permit from the Utah Department of Environmental Quality to resume detonations.

Detonation is the destroying of excess munitions and explosive ammunition that may be outdated or unsafe to store. The US Army pays the depot to destroy these materials.

According to Kathy Anderson, chief of staff at Tooele Army Depot, this year will be no different. The loud booms heard in Tooele County and across the Wasatch Front are no cause for concern and will continue until October 31 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., in spite of the state wide pandemic.

“Employees are resuming business as normal but are following strict guidelines from the CDC and the Utah Health Department,” she said. “They are staying six feet away from other employees and washing their hands.”

The commander for the depot has enacted travel bans and closed all gyms in the area. He has also limited business meetings to no more than 10 employees, according to Anderson. If more than 10 individuals must meet, this is done remotely online. Employees that are at risk are able to work from home during this time.

According to Anderson, no individual working from the depot has been infected with COVID-19 or shown any symptoms of the virus.

All detonations are weather permitting.

For more information, residents can call the Tooele Army Depot detonation hotline at (435) 833-3300.

“We are very cautious about everything going on right now,” said Anderson. “The more communication we can get out to the public, the better.”