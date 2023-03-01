Tooele Army Depot testing

The booming and shaking sensations community members may have been feeling lately haven’t been from earthquakes, sonic booms, or the end of the world.

The Tooele Army Depot has recently been testing munitions and explosives, according to Shana Hutchins, public affairs director at TEAD.

These munitions and explosives are for joint warfighter missions, ensuring the reliability and safe handling of munitions for service members and those in the military.

This testing isn’t the same as seasonal detonations, which take place from April to October and require a permit. The testing is being done at the Tooele Army Depot north area, and occurs Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This type of testing can occur at any time during the year, weather permitting, but the current testing is nearing completion, according to Hutchins. The testing may at times feel intense with loud “booms” and shaking of homes.

“At times, air density and temperatures at altitude may amplify or reflect sound and shock waves from detonations causing noticeable differences in how local residents perceive them,” Hutchins explained.

Even though the testing may shake homes and feel intense, it won’t damage home’s foundations or buildings themselves.

“This testing is a controlled process that has been evaluated for more than 30 years through a variety of field studies and tests conducted in cooperation with federal or state environmental regulatory agencies, national laboratories, academia, technical consortiums and research centers from across the nation,” Hutchins said.

Those who have additional questions about the testing should call 435-833-3300 or check TEAD’s social media for more information.

TEAD officials want to thank community members for their patience.

“We want to give a huge thank you to our Tooele County Community,” Hutchins said. “Every bit of the feedback we receive from the community assists in our efforts to ensure we continue our proud and safe 80-year history.”

Open detonations will begin on April 1 and go until Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting on TEAD’s south area. To detonate, the depot must apply for permits issued by the Utah Department of Environmental Quality.

“Open detonation reduces TEAD’s unusable munition stocks, freeing up valuable conventional munitions storage space at an accelerated rate, improving readiness for the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines,” Hutchins said.