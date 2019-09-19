Tooele Army Depot to host fire prevention night on Oct. 3

Tooele County residents are invited to Tooele Army Depot for Family Fire Prevention Night in October.

The free, public event is hosted by the Tooele Army Depot Fire Department and other local agencies on Oct. 3 from 5-8 p.m. There will be fun games, goodie bags, a bounce house and a life safety trailer. There will also be visits from Sparky the Fire Dog and University of Utah’s Air Med helicopter.

Attendees will be able to purchase a hot dog, chips and punch for $3.50 from the depot’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation.

The annual event started back up in 2016 and has averaged over 200 visitors over the years, according to TEAD Fire Inspector James McClure. It’s also open to other agencies to bring the county’s first responders together, including fire departments, dispatchers, EMTs and Tooele County Emergency Management.

Visitors to the fire prevention night can turn onto Commander Boulevard from state Route 36, then turn left onto Main Street. Attendees should not enter the main gate into the depot, but make the last left, on the depot’s Main Street, instead.

Parking will be along Main Street in the depot, with the event between the two parking areas. The second parking area is south of Second Avenue.