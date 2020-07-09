Tooele Army Depot to virtually celebrate change of command

Traditional ceremony can be viewed on Facebook ♦

The Tooele Army Depot will be changing leadership on July 15 at 9 a.m. during a virtual change of command ceremony.

Col. Gavin J Gardner will be officiating the ceremony. Outgoing Commander, Col. Todd W Burnley will be transitioning command to Col. Steven Dowgielewicz.

Burnley has been commander of Tooele Army Depot since June 27, 2018.

He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1993 upon graduating from the University of Florida where he earned a bachelor’s of science in business administration.

Burnely also earned a master of science in business administration from Webster University, according to a bio released by the depot.

Burnley has served at the Schoolfield Barracks in Hawaii, Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and in Afganistan.

Burnley’s military education and training includes: the Senior Service College, U.S Army Command, and General Staff College.

He has also trained at the Support Operations Course, the Combined Arms and Services Staff School, the Field Artillery Officer Advanced Course, and the Field Artillery Officer Basic Course.

Burnley has been given several awards and decorations, including the Defense Superior Service Medal, Bronze Star Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal.

Colonel Dowgielwixz Jr, who will be taking Burnley’s place was commissioned as a second Lieutenant in the Army Transportation Corps in 1997 from Clarkson University. He graduated with a bachelor of science in biology.

He also has a master of arts in national security and strategic studies from The Navel War College, along with a master’s degree in health sciences from Trident University, according to the bio.

Dowgielwixz’s military education includes: Transportation Officer Basic Course, the Combined Logistics Officer Advanced Course, and the Combined Arms Service Staff School, among others.

He was deployed to Iraq in 2003, 2009, and 2019.

Dowgielwixz has been awarded and decorated with the Bronze Star Metal, Army Commendation Metal, and the Joint Service Metal, among others.

Married, Dowgielwixz has two children and two grandsons.

The virtual change of command ceremony will be available to watch on the Tooele Army Depot’s Facebook page at facebook.com/