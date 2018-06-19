Tooele Arts Festival provides crafts, music, food and fun

The Tooele Arts Festival completed another successful run Saturday at Aquatic Center Park. The festival has been a tradition in Tooele County since 1985.

The event ran Thursday through Saturday the past two years, but leaders are considering a change back to a Friday-through-Sunday event, according to Kaye Beeny, co-director.

“We used to have the arts festival one week later, but Tooele City now holds a triathlon during that week,” Beeny said. “So we have moved up a week. This is the second year we’ve run Thursday through Saturday.

“Sundays used to be real successful for us in the past, but this year it put us on Father’s Day so we went to Thursday through Saturday,” she added. “We may go back to the old schedule even if we have to run the festival on Father’s Day.”

She said all the support and help from Tooele City is greatly appreciated.

“Tooele City does the lion’s share of the work associated with the festival,” Beeny said.

She said the committee considered changing the location of the festival, but Aquatic Center Park seems to be the ideal location.

“It is mostly flat and shady and just the perfect spot,” Beeny said.

Other co-directors include Bonnie Neal and Charlie Roberts.

“It was really fun to work with the Elks Lodge and have the flag ceremony with the Lt. Gov. (Spencer Cox) on Thursday,” Beeny said.

“We had a very good mix of types of music this year,” Beeny said. “We had an Irish folk band for the first time. We always have plenty of bands that want to perform. I would love to have more people there to sit and watch the bands play.”

She said the committee may seek more local groups to put on acts, such as local dance studios to perform during the festival to generate more attendance.

Beeny said about 60 percent of the 50 artists who displayed their work were from Tooele County and greatly appreciated them for setting up shop during the festival.

About 15 food vendors provided snacks and meals throughout the festival, and children enjoyed craft projects each day under the shade of the pavilion.

For those who would like to volunteer or have a booth in 2019, learn more at www.TooeleArtsFestival.com or www.facebook.com/TooeleArtsFestival.