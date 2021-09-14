Tooele Arts Festival returns this weekend after one year break

The Tooele Arts Festival will be held this weekend at the Tooele City Aquatic Center Park after taking a year off because of the pandemic.

The festival will be held Friday from noon to 10:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Usually, the festival is held in June, but because of the pandemic it was moved to September this year.

“This year the festival will be a closing event for the summer versus the opening of the summer,” said Kaye Christensen, arts festival committee director. “In working with the health department and trying to make sure everybody is as safe as possible, we thought that moving it to September was probably the safest idea.”

Many vendors, including some new vendors, will be at the festival this year, according to Christensen.

“We have some really fun foods this year, including bratwurst and sauerkraut, a new vendor that will serve Australian Polynesian fusion food, gyros and pitas, chicken teriyaki, barbeque, which is always a favorite, and some blended ice drinks,” said Christensen.

The food line up will also include dip and dots and traditional fair foods, like funnel cakes, fried cheesecakes, and corn dogs.

Several artists and groups will perform during the festival. The lineup includes the Tooele Valley Youth Symphony, the Tooele Valley Wind Ensemble on Friday, The Jim Sevy Band and the Fabulous Honky Tonk Heroes on Saturday, and the RaVens and Two Weeks Notice on Sunday.

The festival will also include many artist booths, where those in attendance can walk through and purchase many different types of artwork, according to Christensen.

The set up of the arts festival and the way things are run may look different than past years, she said.

“It’s been difficult organizing the arts festival this year,” said Christensen. “There are new things this year that we’ve never had to consider before. So, we have worked with the health department who have been great to help us out and give us guidance regarding masks, social distancing, and space between vendor booths. We’ve had to consider a lot of things like that. Even sitting, we had to change where people would sit and eat their lunch. For people sitting in the bleachers, we will have to encourage social distancing. It’s very different from what we have had to do in the past.”

Although masks are not required at the festival, some individual artists may require them when walking through their booths.

The arts festival is completely volunteer run, according to Christensen.

“The festival takes a lot of volunteer work all year long, as well as during the festival weekend,” she said. “We really appreciate all of our volunteers.”

The festival committee is looking for more volunteers to help out this weekend.

Those interested can visit tooeleartsfestival.org.

“We are always happy to welcome new volunteers,” Christensen said.

Pets are not allowed at the festival unless they are service animals, according to Christensen.

To find out more about the festival, please visit tooeleartsfestival.org.

“We are really excited to be able to have the festival this year,” said Christensen. “We were really disappointed that we couldn’t have it last year, so we are excited to host it this year and see everybody. We are hoping for a big turnout. We anticipate the community to support us in the way that they always have and in a way that we have always appreciated.”

The festival this year was made possible by a grant from the Tooele Arts Council.