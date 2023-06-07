Tooele Arts Festival to be held this weekend

Vendors, entertainment, and food at the Aquatic Center Park ♦

The annual Tooele Arts Festival will be held this weekend in Tooele City. There will be free admission, along with food, entertainment, and vendors.

The festival will take place Friday and Saturday, June 9 and 10 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Aquatic Center Park on the corner of 200 West and Vine Street.

The festival is centered around artists who set up booths to sell their art. This year, there will be more than 60 artists selling photography, paintings, ceramics, quilts, jewelry, wood designs, rock art, sculptures, and metalwork.

Those who get hungry while walking around will be able to purchase many types of food including barbeque, Navajo tacos, snow cones, ice cream, hamburgers and hotdogs, and burritos.

This year’s entertainment includes local bands, dance groups, and the Tooele Wind Ensemble.

“Everyone we are booking this year is local,” Kaye Beeny, festival director said.

There will also be a free children’s art yard this year where parents will be able to take their kids to make a craft to take home.

To view the entertainment or art yard schedule, please visit tooeleartsfestival.org.

Beeny and the festival committee want to encourage everyone to visit the festival.

“This is a great way to be outside, enjoy the good weather, and support local artists of all kinds, including performing artists, visual artists, and food artists,” Beeny said. “It’s a great way to support people in your own community, and to meet up and hangout with your friends.”

There is no admission fee to get into the festival, but pets aren’t allowed unless they are service animals.

The festival was first put on in Tooele City in 1985 at the Veteran’s Memorial Park.

“A small group of local citizens realized the need to highlight local artists, so they put together a small festival,” Beeny said, telling the story of how the Tooele Arts Festival started.

Because of its popularity, the festival was moved to the Aquatic Center Park in 1991.

Over the years, the festival has been put on each year consecutively, except for 2020 during the pandemic and another year when there weren’t enough volunteers.

To help volunteer at the festival, please contact Randi at 435-841-2068. Volunteers will work in three-hour shifts and will be fed a meal.

Beeny wants to thank her committee, those who visit the festival each year, the Tooele City Arts Council, and the rest of Tooele City for their support.