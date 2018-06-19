Tooele bank sees jump in fake money

In the past week, the Wells Fargo Bank in Tooele City has seen a large increase in counterfeit bills being deposited to the bank, according to manager Marc Hicks.

The counterfeit bills, which have been found as $100 and $20, have been turning up with increased regularity, Hicks said. There were three found on Monday alone, according to Hicks; typically, they find one per month.

Hicks said some of the counterfeit bills were discovered when vendors made deposits after the Tooele Arts Festival, which occurred over the weekend.

The counterfeit $20 bill had backward letters and numbers on it, the same serial number and the word “copy” on it, Hicks said. None of the counterfeit bills had watermarks, and the counterfeit $100 bill lacked a proper 3D security ribbon.

The counterfeit bills were reported to the Salt Lake office of the U.S. Secret Service, which handles investigation into counterfeit money.

Hicks called the counterfeit bills obvious fakes but said most are used at in-and-out locations like gas stations and fast food restaurants, or small vendors, like at a festival. He said businesses should educate employees to be on the lookout for the fake bills.

The U.S. Treasury website, treasury.gov, contains information on all seven denominations of U.S. Currency, including images and descriptions of the bills and their security features.

There was a local arrest in connection to counterfeit money, as well.

On Friday, Wendover police arrested Edward Deyoung and Antonia Hernandez, both from Texas, for counterfeiting and fraud. Officers seized paper products, $100 bill engraving plates and several thousand dollars in counterfeit bills, according to the Wendover Police Department.

If you suspect you may have a counterfeit bill, contact your local police department or the Salt Lake office of the Secret Service at 801-524-5910.