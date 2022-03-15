Tooele baseball team drops games in St George

The Tooele High School baseball team (0-4) will attempt to notch its first victory of the season on Wednesday, March 16 when it hosts Carbon (0-4) at 3:30 p.m. at Dow James Park.

It was a rough start for the Buffaloes in games last week down south in Washington, Utah at Crimson Cliffs High School.

Tooele lost its opener to Region 7 opponent Cedar Valley 12-1. Tourney host Crimson Cliffs shut out the Buffaloes 13-0, Westlake nipped Tooele 3-2 and the Buffaloes lost 8-4 to American Leadership Academy from Gilbert, Ariz.

“Our main downfall in the tournament were errors and walks,” said new Tooele coach Chris Taylor.

On the positive side, senior catcher Connor Spindler pounded four hits in three games he played in.

“Connor was absolutely crushing the ball all over the field. He had a triple, double and a couple of singles,” his coach said.

Taylor said senior Jake Hervat, sophomore Carson Hendrix and freshman Grady Symonds all pitched well in the tournament.

Tooele hired Taylor last fall.

“Right after I got the job we had a ‘meet the coach’ and we started to get things going. We had quite a good turnout, and players who were on the fringe got a chance to sharpen their skills,” Taylor said.

The new coach coached the Tooele Legion team during 2011 and 2012, and during the 2012 season reached the state championship. He also has coached in some of the city baseball leagues including Babe Ruth.

He said some of the players he has worked with in the past wanted him to coach the high school team when the position opened up.

Taylor pitched in high school and college and has helped individual players hone their pitching skills while he’s lived in Tooele. He’s worked with several young players.

The coach played at Canada College in Redwood City, Calif. And played at Half Moon Bay High School in California.

He has lived in Utah since 2007.

“I was heavily recruited out of high school, but lost opportunities because of academics. So I emphasize the importance of academics with my players,” the coach said.

Assistant coaches include Jackson Miner, Randy Dean and Dave Furgal.

Team captain is Hagen Bowen as voted on by the players.

“Connor Spindler may be one of the best catchers in the state defensively. He’s going to play at the next level. He’s just exceptional as a catcher and that means a lot to me having been a pitcher,” the coach said. “He’s caught all four years at Tooele.”

Another top player is middle infielder Camden Colovich. “He has exceptional tools and can play second and shortstop,” the coach said.

“Zander Adams is a junior and one of the smoothest middle infielders I’ve seen at his age. He can absolutely hit the cover off the ball. Last year he hit .417 as a sophomore,” Taylor said.

The coach said most of the top players from last year are back this year.

“We were predicted to finish next-to-last in the region and our players have a chip on their shoulders because of it,” the coach said.

After the game on Wednesday, March 16, the Buffaloes play at Bear River on Thursday, March 17.

Grantsville Baseball

The Cowboys finished 2-2 at the Panther-Tiger Classic with a 12-10 loss to Corner Canyon, 5-2 victory over Beaver, 7-5 loss to Hurricane and 12-4 victory over Highland.

Grantsville trailed the Chargers 8-1 after three innings, but exploded for six runs in the fourth and three more in the sixth. Both teams committed four errors in the game with Grantsville getting eight hits and the Chargers 10 hits.

Blake Thomas, Brigham Staley and Tate Allred all knocked doubles in the game and Jace Sandberg added a triple.

Pitching took over in the Beaver game with Jaxson George notching the victory for the Cowboys. The Beavers managed only three hits in the game. It was all tied up at 1-1 after three complete innings when Grantsville added four runs in the fourth. Sandberg smacked another triple in the game.

Hurricane scored two runs in the sixth to defeat the Cowboys 7-5.

Sandberg’s hot hitting continued with a double and Brett Darrow added a double.

Grantsville easily defeated Highland who committed five errors in the game. Sandberg smashed another double and Thomas added a double in the win.

Grantsville was scheduled to host Providence Hall on Tuesday, March 15 and Park City on Thursday, March 17.