Tooele best county for small business

Financial company ranks Tooele County as #1 ♦

Tooele County ranked as the best county in Utah for small business owners, according to a recent study by the electronic financial advising company, SmartAsset.

The study measured Internal Revenue Service data on the number of small businesses operating in each county, how much income they generate and the amount they pay in taxes.

The three sets of data were used by SmartAsset to determine a composite score, or Small Business Index.

The Small Business Index for Tooele County was 53.8, outranking all other counties in Utah. Piute County ranked second with a small business index score of 51.7.

The number of small businesses operating in each county was determined by computing the proportion of people in a county that filed a return with the IRS for small business income. The number of tax returns that report small business income was compared to the total tax-filing population of the county.

To look at small business income, SmartAsset compared the total amount of small business income to the overall amount of income reported in the county.

Small businesses are typically incorporated as pass-through entities, meaning that the business owners pay income taxes on the company profits rather than the company itself paying income tax. Because of this, income taxes can play a major role in determining the financial success of a small business, according to SmartAsset.

To look at small business income tax in each county, the income tax burden across counties was calculated using the national median household income and then SmartAsset applied relevant deductions and exemptions before they calculated federal, state and local income taxes for each location.

The three factors were then indexed and equally weighted to yield SmartAsset’s Small Business Index. Places with the highest Small Business Index are the places which ranked the highest in the study.