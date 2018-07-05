Tooele boy dies while scuba diving in lake

A 10-year-old boy from Tooele died after scuba diving at Blue Lake with his father Wednesday afternoon, according to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy was scuba diving with his father, who is dive-certified, by using an auxiliary line, according to Tooele County Sheriff Lt. Ron Johnson. They were about 25 feet down when the boy apparently broke free of the auxiliary line and ascended rapidly.

Once at the surface, the boy mentioned to his father he was having trouble breathing and wasn’t feeling well, Johnson said. The boy then became unresponsive and his father gave him CPR.

The father’s girlfriend drove them to U.S. Route 93 Alternate, where they met with an ambulance from Wendover, according to Johnson. Blue Lake, a popular diving spot, is accessed off U.S. 93 in Nevada, via dirt roads but is within Tooele County.

Despite efforts by the ambulance crew to revive him, the boy died, according to Johnson. His name has not been released by the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.

Since the boy was in Nevada when he died, the Nevada Medical Examiner’s Office will handle the autopsy to determine the cause of death, Johnson said.