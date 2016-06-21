Tooele Boy

Dayton Wittke’s life in Tooele helped him become the man he is today ♦

Dayton Wittke and his wife were in Tooele recently for a class reunion. Wittke graduated from Tooele High School in 1950. Although he has lived all over the United States, worked many different jobs and had many different experiences, some of the most significant decisions of his life were made here.

“When people ask me where I’m from, I always say Tooele,” he said. “Growing up in Tooele … was the most important time of my life in determining what I would do. Good friends, good teachers, good examples, opportunities for work — all contributed to what I, we, have done since. It was the most important part of my life, at least until marriage and children.”

Wittke was born in Matador, Texas, in October 1932. His parents divorced when he was still very young, and he lived with his mother Vesta and stepfather Mike Murphy. Murphy was a heavy equipment operator, and worked wherever he could find a job during the Great Depression.

“He’d get a job and then we’d move,” Wittke said. “Everybody was poor in the ’30s. I don’t remember much detail. My sister was born in Gallup, New Mexico in ’38. I remember bits and pieces of Gallup. My parents were responsible for distributing clothing to the poor families in Gallup. We belonged to Baptist church, but because we were moving around, sometimes we went and sometimes we didn’t.”

Wittke’s brother Jack was born while the family lived in Amarillo, Texas, in late 1940 or early 1941. Shortly thereafter, Murphy got a job working at Hickam Field, an air base near Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.

He moved first, and the rest of the family joined him in July 1941. The trip took about four and a half days by passenger ship, Wittke recalled.

“Those days, not many people flew,” he said. “I think I was seasick the whole time. I remember the first meal and the last. We had my sister Pat and brother Jack, and I remember I was worried Jack would fall off the ship.”

The family lived in a small house in Wahiawa, close to the Schofield Army barracks and Wheeler Field Army Air Force base. Wittke attended school in Wahiawa.

“Then December 7th occurred,” he said. “While everybody remembers Pearl Harbor, it wasn’t just Pearl Harbor. They attacked a lot of different places on Oahu.”

Wittke remembers that day vividly.

“I remember waking up on December 7th hearing airplanes, which was not uncommon because where we lived was in the flight path to Wheeler Field,” he said. “We all went out front to see what was going on, because there were more planes than usual. My mother and father said, ’They must be doing maneuvers.’ I said, ‘No, because there’s flame coming out of the guns and the planes have a different insignia on them.’”

Wittke went on, “You could not only see the insignia; you could see the pilots. They were flying over our house to Schofield. The shell casings were falling in our yard.”

The family didn’t own a radio at the time, but a neighbor soon came to their house with news that an air raid was in progress and all citizens should get inside.

“I was quite disappointed.” Wittke said. “I wanted to watch the airplanes.”

He was nine years old.

Martial law was declared for all the Hawaiian Islands and a total blackout for all houses was ordered. This meant that no light was allowed to be seen from any residence.

After the attack, Murphy went to Wheeler Field to help repair runways. He worked for three days without coming home.

Wittke’s life changed in a few ways after that.

His family, along with every other family, had to dig a bomb shelter in their backyards. All schools were immediately closed and did not re-open for several months. Students made up the missed school days by attending half days in very crowded classrooms, Wittke said.

About that time, his mother began driving a taxi and a bus for the Wahiawa Transportation Company. This also led to Wittke beginning to work for the company cleaning bathrooms, and eventually sorting and counting money.

However, the war didn’t affect his life much overall.

“The rest of our time in Hawaii was pretty normal for a kid going to school,” he said. “The way you could tell how the war was going was the changing of the method used to black out automobile headlights.”

Because Wittke lived close to an automobile dealership taken over for military vehicle repair, often parked in a vacant lot across from his house, he and his friends sometimes played on the military vehicles.

“For a kid, it was a fun time,” he said. “When we played war, we played on real tanks and Jeeps. I don’t remember ever being worried by the war.”

A few years later, Wittke’s mother divorced again and later married Mike Wittke, a war veteran. Mike Wittke was seriously wounded on Saipan — the second island invasion he was involved in — evacuated to Hawaii and then to a military hospital in northern Utah.

Wittke, his mother, and three siblings, Pat, Jack, and Don, returned to the mainland in September 1945, after the war ended.

The family’s original plan didn’t involve moving to Utah, but Wittke’s mother ran out of money while the family was in Salt Lake City for a Wittke family funeral, and she was forced to stay and find a job.

She found work at Tooele Ordnance Depot and as a waitress, and Wittke’s family moved to Tooele in late 1945.

“In life, you reach crossroads,” Wittke’s wife Geralee observed. “If his mother hadn’t run out of money and made that choice, he never would have ended up in Utah.”

A crossroads it was. While in Tooele, Wittke met his lifelong friend Dick Gillette, son of Sheriff Fay Gillette. He also befriended Alan Jordan, Gene Taylor, Jack Sawyers and many others.

Starting at age 15, Wittke worked various jobs, including at Deseret Chemical Depot, at the smelter, dishwashing and delivering showbills.

“I was willing to do any job because I needed money,” Wittke said.

After graduating from Tooele High School in 1950 at age 17 and with no job in sight, Wittke considered joining the Air Force. He went so far as to go to a recruiting station and bring back papers for his mother to sign, but that evening an employer called and asked if he still wanted the job he’d applied for recently.

He worked for that employer and others, eventually working full time at Tooele Ordnance Depot maintaining equipment. Then his mother asked if he’d like to attend Brigham Young University.

“His mother was really interested in education,” Geralee Wittke said. “She had been offered scholarships when she graduated from high school, but she didn’t have money, so she didn’t go. But her goal was always to have her kids go.”

Wittke started attending BYU in 1951. He joined the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps and drill team, and participated in the Blue Key Honor Society as well as other campus activities.

Wittke’s decision to attend Brigham Young University proved to be another crossroads in his life. There, he met his future wife Geralee. Through religion classes and friends, he learned about The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which he would join in early 1955. In 1956, he became one of the first students to graduate from BYU’s brand-new mechanical engineering program.

But his years at college also included tragedy. One night in July 1953, Wittke’s mother was killed in her home. The killer was later convicted of first-degree murder.

After his mother’s death, Wittke’s siblings stayed briefly with a local family. However, the family couldn’t care for four extra children indefinitely, so Wittke and his sister Pat moved in with Fay Gillette’s family. Their brothers, Jack and Don, were placed in homes in Salt Lake City.

“Fay and Reeda Gillette … made it possible for me to stay in Tooele and have a home there after my mother died,” Wittke said. “They were grandma and grandpa to all my children, and I’ll be forever grateful to them.”

In the spring of 1954, Wittke met Geralee, just three weeks before she graduated with a degree in elementary education. After graduation, she moved to Salt Lake City, then to California, to teach school. They kept in touch, and were married in the Los Angeles LDS Temple in 1956, just after Wittke had been commissioned a second lieutenant in the Air Force.

In August 1956, they moved to Richland, Washington, where he worked for General Electric Company designing equipment to be used in a nuclear reactor. Four months later, Wittke was called to active duty in the Air Force, received training in Illinois, and was assigned to Westover Air Force Base in Massachusetts. He served until September 1959, when he was accepted at the University of Illinois as a graduate student in nuclear engineering. He was a licensed reactor operator for a small test reactor that the University of Illinois constructed during that time.

After Wittke graduated with a PhD in 1965, he accepted a position as assistant professor in engineering at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska, where he taught both nuclear engineering and mechanical engineering classes. He also provided training for staff of two electric utilities in Nebraska that were constructing nuclear power plants. This included developing and producing a series of video training tapes.

In 1974, Wittke was recruited to join the staff of the Omaha Public Power District in Omaha, Nebraska. At the time of his retirement in 2001 he was a vice president of OPPD.

“These were important years of our lives,” Wittke said about the family’s time in Nebraska.

In addition to working and attending grad school, Wittke remained active in the LDS church. He has served in several bishoprics and high councils and is now an assistant ward clerk.

Currently, Wittke and Geralee live in Las Vegas, Nevada. They are retired, but involved in a lot of volunteer work with the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Clark High School, the American Nuclear Society, and others.

Wittke also helps coach several sports for the Special Olympics.

“You just don’t know where you’ll end up,” Wittke said, reflecting on his life.

No matter how busy they get, however, they always try to visit Tooele once a year for Wittke’s class reunion. After all, Wittke is from Tooele.