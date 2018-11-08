Tooele Boys and Girls Club gets a new set of wheels for programs

The Tooele Boys and Girls Club has a new van for after-school programs.

Sean Singleton, Firestone area manager for Bridgestone Retail Operations, surprised boys and girls club members in Tooele with a shiny black 2018 Toyota Sienna van on Wednesday afternoon.

The club members jumped and shouted as Singleton drove the van into the Tooele Club House at Tooele City’s Dow James building.

With 374 members, the Tooele Club needed a new van to support the club’s after school programs, according to Darlene Dixon, area director for Boys and Girls Club.

“We have two vans, but we pick up kids at three elementary schools and all the junior high and high schools in Tooele,” Dixon said.

The Tooele Boys and Girls Club has been offering a variety of after school programs in the Dow James building since 2003. It also operates a teen center on Seventh Street in Tooele City.

The van presented to the Tooele Club was one of two vans presented to Boys and Girls Clubs across the country as the result of a collaborative effort between Boys and Girls Clubs and Bridgestone, according to Singleton.

The employees of Singleton’s Bridgestone service area and the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Salt Lake, which includes the Tooele Club, teamed up to provide volunteers for Boys and Girls Clubs and help with fundraising activities.

“We had about 15 employees involved and they all had fun,” Singleton said.

The new van was the result of a competitive grant. The application for the grant had to include a video showing the collaborative activities involving Bridgestone employees and the Boys and Girls Club, according to Singleton.

The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Salt Lake won the grant for the van and decided to send it to the Tooele Club, Singleton said.

The van will be used not only for picking up boys and girls for after school programs, but it will also be used to take club members to a variety of off site activities that include things like swimming, hiking, and kayaking, according to Dixon.