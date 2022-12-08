Tooele boys basketball falls to 0-5 after loss to Grantsville

Less than a month into the start of the season, the Tooele Buffaloes boys basketball team finds itself with an 0-5 record after their game Wednesday night against Grantsville.

Hosting the undefeated Cowboys, the Buffaloes looked to get into the win column last night and played a tightly contested game for the majority of the night.

During a back-and-forth first quarter, Tooele kept up with Grantsville and finished the period trailing 19-20. The second quarter went just as well, with both teams scoring 17 points to give the Cowboys a narrow 37-36 lead heading into the half.

Despite keeping within striking distance over the next two quarters, Grantsville’s consistent offense kept the Buffaloes from coming back and the Cowboys came away with a 74-66 victory.

With the loss, Tooele falls to 0-5 and with their victory the Cowboys improve to 5-0. The Buffaloes take to the road on Friday where they will face the Bonneville Lakers. Grantsville plays at home Friday, hosting the North Sanpete Hawks.

Both games begin at 7 p.m.