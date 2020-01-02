Tooele boys win two of three at Olympus tourney

Buffaloes play well against larger schools at Holiday Classic ♦

The Tooele boys basketball team entered the Utah Autism Foundation Holiday Classic at Olympus High School knowing it had its work cut out for it.

The Class 4A Buffaloes were set to face a pair of Class 5A schools in Skyline and Murray, as well as Class 6A West Jordan over a span of four days. Most smaller schools would have been content just to be competitive with that kind of test, but the Buffs were there to win.

And, win they did, defeating Skyline 55-42 on Friday and picking up a 59-48 win over Murray on Saturday. Monday’s 55-44 loss to West Jordan was a bit of a disappointing end to the tournament, but the Buffs still came away having evened their overall record at 6-6 with a couple victories that should help them in the Ratings Percentage Index rankings later in the season.

Tooele 55, Skyline 42

The Buffs raced out to a 13-6 lead after the first quarter and led 22-14 at halftime, though the Eagles were down by just five points entering the final period. But Tooele finished with a 16-8 surge over the final eight minutes, opening the tournament with a bang on Friday night.

Justin Rogers led Tooele with 23 points in the win. Brandon Vorwaller had 13 points and Canyon Christensen added 10. Julian Mahoe had five points and Gavin Ware had four to round out the scoring for the Buffs.

Tooele 59, Murray 48

Tooele won its second game in a 24-hour span and third consecutive overall, building a comfortable 13-point lead in the first half and cruising from there against the Spartans on Saturday.

The Buffs’ long-range shooting was on-target against Murray, as Tooele hit six 3-pointers — four by Vorwaller, who led all scorers with 25 points. Rogers hit one 3-pointer and scored 22 points, while Ware had eight points with one 3-pointer. Christensen added four points.

West Jordan 55, Tooele 44

The Buffaloes trailed by just four points at halftime, but the Jaguars gradually pulled away over the final 16 minutes to beat Tooele on Monday.

Both teams struggled from the free-throw line, with Tooele hitting just 14 of 26 attempts — a 53.8% success rate. West Jordan was no better, going 13-for-25 (52%).

Christensen led the Buffs (6-6, 1-1 Region 10) with 15 points, while Rogers had 11 and Vorwaller had nine. Ware scored three points, and Mahoe, Trevor Zaleski and Tyson Hill each scored two.

Tooele will play host to Bear River in a non-region contest Friday night at Tooele High School. The Buffaloes will resume Region 10 play Jan. 10 at Ben Lomond.